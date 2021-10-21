Voilah! French festival to feature in-person performances

With about 40 guests scheduled to appear in person, this year's Voilah! France Singapore Festival is the first international festival since the pandemic closed borders last year.

At a press conference at the Pod in the National Library on Tuesday, French Ambassador Marc Abensour said the new Vaccinated Travel Lane would allow the festival to bring about 40 French artists, musicians and talents to Singapore.

The popular festival, which encompasses arts, culture, food and science, returns from Nov 3 to Dec 10 with 50 programmes.

Mr Abensour said last year's Voilah! attracted more than 300,000 participants to its "phygital" programmes. He added: "The 2021 edition was prepared with the determination to present most of the programmes in person. There is digital fatigue. To celebrate this way towards the new normal, we wanted to convey a sense of hope and of joy."

The festival will kick off with The Little Prince - A Musical Journey. The Asian premiere of the full orchestral work by French composer Thierry Huillet will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the publication of Antoine de Saint-Exupery's beloved classic.

The production will feature hologram technology developed by ARHT Media and the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra conducted by Chan Wei Shing. Huillet will also perform with the orchestra.

The show's narrator Hossan Leong revealed that the production was actually initiated by Singaporean musician Adrian Tan, who died unexpectedly on July 12 of cardiac arrest. Leong said: "To be honest, after he passed away, I couldn't do it. But Adrian probably would have wanted us to carry on."

Mr Abensour noted that the festival is not just about promoting French culture, but is also dedicated to the spirit of collaboration between the two countries. "This partnership dimension is absolutely critical."