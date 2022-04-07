Visually stunning horror play sweeps five awards

Horror play Oiwa - The Ghost Of Yotsuya has swept this year's Straits Times Life Theatre Awards, winning five out of the six categories in which it was nominated.

The play by The Finger Players won Production of the Year, as well as Best Director (Chong Tze Chien), Best Costume (Max Tan), Best Set (Wong Chee Wai) and Best Ensemble.

The Finger Players co-artistic director Ellison Tan Yuyang, 33, said upon hearing the news: "I'm in shock."

Myra Loke, 32, co-artistic director of The Finger Players and a cast member of Oiwa, said her memory of the production was of the stress involved in staging a show during the pandemic.

The visually stunning work, which retold the Japanese folk tale of a vengeful woman who haunts her husband after he murders her, was commissioned for the 2020 Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) and postponed to last year. Just as 2021's Sifa seemed poised for a comeback, Singapore went back into heightened alert due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Loke said: "Everyone was waiting with bated breath, wondering every day whether we had to cancel the show. There was a lot of anxiety and it was a relief to make it into the theatre."

The Finger Players had to deal with an additional complication: Half of the 10-member cast were from Japan.

Loke thanked the National Arts Council and Arts House Limited, which organises Sifa, for working hard to ensure that the five Japanese actors could travel to Singapore.

The resulting show, she said, demonstrates "the power of having a group of people come together to create something".

Actress Jo Tan won the Best Actress award as well as Best Original Script for her work on King. The one-woman show was live-streamed as part of T:>Works' N.O.W. festival in 2020.

The 39-year-old thanked The Straits Times for making the awards happen this year and added that they are an important gesture of recognition.

"What we do for theatre is so ephemeral, so transient. People come for that 11/2, two hours, and then it's gone," said Tan, who was first nominated for, and won, the Best Actress award in 2020 for another one-woman show she wrote, Forked.

"There's a record of you making an impact in the world and, honestly, it means a lot because it has been a very hard past two years."

She also thanked N.O.W. festival director Noorlinah Mohamed, King director Jasmine Ng Kin Kia and playwright Huzir Sulaiman, who helped develop the script for King.

"I'm just grateful that the theatre community is still supporting each other through these tough times when we didn't know if scripts would ever see the light of day. If not for them, my thoughts would just be scattered ramblings on paper."

Arts community pushed boundaries in a pandemic

The Best Actor award went to Adrian Pang for his role as an agonised father dealing with his child's mental-health issues in Pangdemonium's The Son, based on a script by Florian Zeller.

This is the fifth win for the 56-year-old actor, who has amassed 16 nominations for his stellar work over the years.

He credited his win to his real-life son Zachary, 22, whom he acted alongside in The Son and who was also nominated for Best Actor.

"I sincerely feel that this acknowledgement belongs to my son Zack, who laid bare his heart and soul on stage every night. I was merely receiving and responding to him. I love you, Zack."

Pang, who hosted the Life Theatre Awards ceremony for six years from its inception, joked in reference to actor Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27: "I'm just thankful that during all the times I hosted it, I never got slapped."

He said that the theatre community missed the award parties of yore "as it was the one occasion where us non-essential misfits had an excuse to get together as a community, get rowdy and risque and rude".

But he added: "The fact that The Straits Times is still championing theatre - especially in the challenging times we are going through - is much appreciated."

An industry veteran who earned his first Life Theatre Award this year is Shah Tahir.

The 62-year-old won Best Sound for his fine-grained music and sound design for Checkpoint Theatre's The Heart Comes To Mind. The play was an early casualty of the 2020 pandemic shutdown of performance venues, going from live performance to an audio presentation in June that year.

Shah, a music industry veteran who started out with the band Heritage and has been dabbling in theatre projects since the 1980s, joked that the cancellation was a blessing in disguise.

"I was grateful that I didn't have to sit in front of people. It was quite a daunting prospect to perform live," he said.

He credited director Claire Wong with pushing him to create an immersive soundtrack with both music and sound for the play. "She wanted it to be cinematic, to fill the whole scene."

The result was a soundtrack that not only stood on its own, but also carried the show when the play was presented as an audio-only drama.

Other technical awards also went to familiar names in the industry.

Lighting designer Lim Woan Wen, 44, earned her eighth Best Lighting award for #Theatre, the atmospheric installation piece created by collective Index for the Esplanade Theatre stage.

She said: "Theatres are special in that they are neutral sites built to be transformed into different worlds, and they house an enormous amount of shared stories and energies. #Theatre is our tribute to the histories and memories of this place of assembly and is both an ode to Esplanade Theatre as well as to theatre."

The Theatre Practice won the inaugural Best Digital Presentation award for The Bride Always Knocks Twice - Killer Secrets. The innovative murder mystery combined film, live theatre and gaming elements to draw viewers into an interactive experience.

Director Kuo Jian Hong, 55, said: "If this two-year journey has taught us anything, it is that risk-taking is crucial to innovation, and art-making is as much about the audience as it is about the artists and fellow collaborators.

"The pandemic has tested and proven the resilience of our local arts community. For Practice, we look forward to welcoming our audience back to live theatre, while keeping the doors of our digital theatre open."