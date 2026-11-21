Concert review
Violinist Paul Huang plays Schubert with rich resonance and commands in Dvorak
- Paul Huang returned to Singapore with the SSO, giving a rich, resonant Schubert Octet that sounded full and lively.
- He then led Dvorak’s Violin Concerto with a big tone, strong technique and a vivid encore.
- The concert also featured Unsuk Chin’s "Subito Con Forza" and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, both played with energy, sharp detail and strong drive.
AI generated
SSO Chamber Series
Victoria Concert Hall
Nov 19, 7.30pm
Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Victoria Concerto Hall
Nov 20, 7.30pm