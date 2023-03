SINGAPORE – More Than Music, a classical concert series, celebrates its 10th anniversary with its first concert of the year at the Esplanade Recital Studio on March 18 and 19.

Founded by violinist Loh Jun Hong, 32, and pianist Abigail Sin, 30, the series provides an informal and intimate setting for classical music. Before playing their pieces, musicians share their stories about the music chosen and the composers who wrote them, bridging a gap to make classical music more accessible.