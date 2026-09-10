Veteran actresses Noorlinah Mohamed and Karen Tan ground gimmicky Getting To Know You

Noorlinah Mohamed (left) and Karen Tan are one of four pairs of actors in Getting To Know You.

Gangguan Theatre

Goodman Arts Centre Black Box

Sept 10, 8pm

The song title from Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers’ musical The King And I seems, on first encounter, the perfect encapsulation of the concept for this show. After all, one aspect of going to the theatre is to get to know a cast of characters.