Theatre review
Veteran actresses Noorlinah Mohamed and Karen Tan ground gimmicky Getting To Know You
- Getting To Know You is a meta-theatre play where actors learn their roles live, exploring how well people truly know each other through a story of reunited childhood sweethearts.
- Veteran actresses Noorlinah Mohamed and Karen Tan deliver strong performances, adding emotional depth despite script challenges and frequent script-checking that disrupts flow.
- Creative set and sound design enhance the atmosphere, with upcoming shows featuring different actor pairs, appealing mainly to audiences open to experimental theatre styles.
AI generated
Gangguan Theatre
Goodman Arts Centre Black Box
Sept 10, 8pm
The song title from Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers’ musical The King And I seems, on first encounter, the perfect encapsulation of the concept for this show. After all, one aspect of going to the theatre is to get to know a cast of characters.