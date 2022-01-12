US coins featuring Maya Angelou go into circulation

NEW YORK • Maya Angelou, the African-American poet and activist, has officially joined a select group of Americans to appear on the currency of the United States government, the US authorities announced on Monday.

Angelou, author of I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, will be the first figure commemorated through the American Women Quarters Programme, which was signed into law in January last year.

The US Mint "has begun shipping the first coins" with Angelou's likeness (above) on the American quarter, a 25-cent (35 Singapore cents) piece, according to a press release from the agency.

"It is my honour to present our nation's first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history," said US Mint deputy director Ventris Gibson.

"Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin programme. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift."

The programme directs the US Mint to issue quarters each year between this year and 2025, featuring five female trailblazers who have contributed to the country.

The quarter has for the last 90 years shown the nation's first president George Washington on one side and an eagle on the other.

The new quarters - which have been minted in Philadelphia and Denver - show Washington on one side and Angelou on the other.

The other figures to receive the honour this year are Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a New Mexico suffrage leader; and Anna May Wong, a Chinese-American film star.

Born in Missouri in 1928, Angelou was a well-known essayist and poet who worked with Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights Movement and delivered the poem at former president Bill Clinton's first inauguration. She died in 2014.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE