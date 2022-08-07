Singaporean authors contemplating home

Unearthing enigmatic great-aunt’s story

When Singaporean writer Teresa Lim was younger, she was curious about her great-aunt Fanny.

Fanny Law, a sworn spinster, died during the Japanese Occupation when she was 34.

Lim's aunts and uncles never wanted to talk about her, and while Lim's mother offered her some answers, the details were scant.

Decades after her death, Fanny's story, or at least part of it, has been woven into Lim's family memoir.

The Interpreter's Daughter, the 68-year-old's first book, spans from 19th-century China to modern-day Singapore and was born of Lim's homesickness when she was in Britain.

The former journalist moved to London with her husband in 1992 and stayed home to raise their two sons, now 34 and 29.

She had wanted to write a cookbook with her overseas cousins, who had been sharing their recipes via e-mail.

"But they weren't interested," Lim tells The Sunday Times via Zoom. "That's why I started to research my great-grandfather, thinking it would give me something to do in the meantime, with the hope that it would draw them into this project."

Fanny was the daughter of Lim's great-grandfather Lo Kuan-Yi, an immigrant from south China who later became an official interpreter for the British in colonial Singapore.

One of the clues Lim worked with, as she pieced her family history together, was an old photo with the inscription "Hong Kong, 1935". In it are Fanny, her father and about a dozen other family members.

Fanny is looking directly at the camera. "Her eyes are luminous; her face is expressive," Lim writes. "There is entreaty in the slight tilt of her head. You can see why I found her compelling, though our family wanted to forget her."

Lim says on Zoom that it was hard to get a sense of what her great-aunt was like as a person.

"But that vacuum itself is an insight into how contained she was... I think she was very aware of the image she had to project to the young people in the family. She projected the image of the patriarch - aloof, always admonishing."

Fanny chose not to marry. Doing so, she felt, would jeopardise her financial independence.

"Her eldest sister married for love and her second sister chose to marry a rich - if slightly feckless - young man. But she saw how neither marriage gave them comfort or joy," says Lim.

"She wanted to help her elder sister, and a husband would have a say over whether she worked, where she worked, what she did with the money that she earned, and I think she didn't want any of that. She was very stubborn."

Fanny wanted to be able to find a respectable job as a single woman in the colony. At the age of 17, she enrolled herself in Primary 1 at Methodist Girls' School - receiving an education in English, and later taking Lim's mother along with her.

In the early 1930s, after a ritual vow of celibacy, Fanny left Singapore for university in Hong Kong.

"She had to convince her father that it was worthwhile - it was a big undertaking, she needed to have a chaperone and it was amazing my great-grandfather allowed this."

Lim, who is now thinking of writing a book about her father's side of the family, used to visit Singapore more regularly, although the pandemic and a recent breast cancer diagnosis have made it harder for her to travel.

Writing the book, she says, has been "a remarkable journey from knowing (almost) nothing about your family, to scratching a little bit and then having things suddenly pop up".

Lim adds: "I'd love it if young people in Singapore read the book, because it gives them their history."

Review

Poems on fathers and their legacies

POETRY

INSPECTOR INSPECTOR

By Jee Leong Koh

Carcanet/Paperback/88 pages/ $25.24/Books Kinokuniya

Singapore-born, New York-based poet Jee Leong Koh responded to the voices of women poets in his 2015 volume Steep Tea.

His latest outing, Inspector Inspector, turns its gaze to fathers literal and metaphorical.

The poet's late father is the book's absent centre, but the book traces other lines of lineage and legacy too - from the poet Cyril Wong, in Squatting Quietly, to the founding fathers and forerunners in Likelihood.

This is a robust, assured collection from a mature poet with a sound grasp of traditional poetic form - and, crucially, a willingness to experiment with it. Here and elsewhere in his oeuvre - not least the hybrid fiction work Snow At 5pm: Translations Of An Insignificant Japanese Poet (2020) - his ambitions are plain to see.

Inspector Inspector contains an intriguing series of poems titled Palinode In The Voice Of My Dead Father (I-XIII).

Each composed of two-line stanzas, they move along like hesitant half-steps, or beads in a rosary, caught between assertion and effacement, supplication and retraction. Who is speaking to whom?

Then there are poems from A Simple History Of Singaporeans In America, inspired by overseas sons and daughters of Singapore such as author Kevin Kwan and former porn actress Annabel Chong.

The one responding to ceramicist Wee Hong Ling begins thus: "On a Nasa scholarship to map the world,/she walked into a workshop on a whim/to throw a lump of clay on a wheel and feel/a foggy, quiet, pink, revolving world..."

Turn by turn the poem takes shape, throwing up the odd surprise.

Koh, who is openly gay, has also written a series of erotic sonnets which appear in the collection.

These read like the work of an artist who knows exactly what he is doing - from the half-thrusts of one poem about Mike to one that traps a Romeo in a stanza. "It is only after marrying that our lovers find,/at one tragic finish, one another in a tomb."

Inspector Inspector makes for pleasurable reading, although this reviewer was less enamoured with Viewing Martin Ramirez At The American Folk Art Museum After A Night Of F***ing In A Lycra Suit, whose anagrammatic wordplay came off as a bit gimmicky.

The most powerful poem in this book, The Reply, appears at the end. It is a moving exploration of love and grief, and the relationship between father and son.

Koh's narrator tries to rub out the "lie" in the reply, to subject everyone to the same hard, honest gaze.

The dead father, "looking oddly like bread", awaits the cremation oven. Koh, meanwhile, acknowledges his own artistic pretensions: "There I go, showing off my learning/and irreverence, there I go again,/poetrying. I'm still answering my aunts/and dear uncles, who are dying, dead,/or softening to the middle of their heads."

The poem exemplifies, perhaps, what it means to strain under the weight of great expectations and fall short: "Let this be the brother,/the guilty brother, to the dead and gone,/the reply a replacement for other ones,/the movie you and I've together caught,/the son you have for the sons you have not."

A final, posthumous blow.

If you like this, read: Snow At 5pm: Translations Of An Insignificant Japanese Poet by Jee Leong Koh (Gaudy Boy, 2020, $32.78, Books Kinokuniya). The hybrid work of poetry and fiction was recently shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize.

Writing plays about the Republic

When Robert Yeo's controversial, politically charged play One Year Back Home premiered in 1980, it raised eyebrows.

"People said, 'Are you sure you want to stage One Year Back Home? Your career will suffer'," recalls the 82-year-old.

But Yeo, chair of the Ministry of Culture's Drama Advisory Committee at the time, pressed on.

"I said to myself, I'm an open book. I'm not a member of any political party, I don't take money from outside sources. I am a Singaporean who has one or two axes to grind, who thinks this is a fantastic Government, but there are things they do which I disagree with."

While the authorities rejected the application for a licence, a subsequent appeal was successful.

One Year Back Home is the second play in Yeo's The Singapore Trilogy. It is the sequel to Are You There, Singapore? (1974) and the prequel to Changi (1997).

The trilogy follows the lives of middle-class siblings Siew Chye and Siew Hua, and their friend Reginald Fernandez. Chye and Reginald become political opponents, and Reginald is arrested for his supposedly pro-Marxist speeches.

A new edition of the trilogy has been released by Epigram Books. It was first published by Landmark Books in 2001.

Last year, a three-in-one version of the trilogy was restaged by The Second Breakfast Company at the Stamford Arts Centre.

Adeeb Fazah and Dominic Nah, who directed and dramaturged that production, have written an introduction to the new edition.

"Given that critical opinion of the plays tends towards affirming their historical significance as pioneering political plays in Singaporean English-language theatre, while expressing doubt of their artistic merit, are the plays then worth restaging? Or is their relevance consigned to just the play text in written form? We vouch for the trilogy's continued relevance," they write.