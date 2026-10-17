Two Singapore graphic novels revisit the Raffles Hotel tiger and a case of male mass hysteria

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SINGAPORE – The familiar tale of the last tiger killed at Raffles Hotel in 1902 and an obscure medical panic in 1967 Singapore provide the starting point for two graphic novels published in September.

An escaped circus tiger killed at the Bar & Billiard Room at Raffles Hotel is one of the inspirations behind Sean Lam’s Raffles Hotel: The Grand Dame And The Waving Blade.

Lam’s creative process was anchored in a year-long artist residency at Raffles Hotel. He is its fifth writer-in-residence and the first to work in graphic form. But it was not the building’s grand architecture and impressive list of celebrity guests that inspired the art.

“The moment I stepped into the lobby, the antiques immediately felt like silent witnesses,” he says.

He describes the Polyphon, an antique music box made in Germany in 1887, as “a dignified gentleman standing in the hall”, and an even older grandfather clock as “a head concierge watching over the hotel’s activities”.

His research also drew on news clippings and photographs from the National Archives of Singapore and the quarterly periodical BiblioAsia, as well as insights from the hotel’s historian.

Lam was struck by how multicultural and multilingual Singapore was in 1902. Local English newspapers of the time mixed in Malay and Chinese dialect words like “kebun” (garden) and “fatt (huat)” (to prosper) . To echo that world, his dialogue features a mix of British English, varied speech patterns and even Malay pantun (poetry) .

Some dismiss the hotel as a relic of colonial Singapore, but Lam’s story looks beyond its walls to a cosmopolitan city of migrants. Though it opens with preparations for a lavish ball, the narrative leaves the stately halls to portray street life in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“I was inspired by the Little Japan that was once along Malay Street, where Bugis Junction is today,” he explains. “I wanted to imagine how folks from all walks of life and the multi-ethnic migrants lived, from their hard work to idle moments.”

The result is a love triangle involving three characters from different social and cultural backgrounds: Chinese hotel staffer Joseph; British businessman James; and Asha, a princess of the indigenous sea people.

Sean Lam, 47, is the fifth writer-in-residence under the Raffles Writers’ Residency Programme and has written a graphic novel inspired by the hotel’s history. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

While Lam’s tale riffs off a famous Singaporean icon, writer Felix Cheong’s A Mild Case Of Mass Hysteria explores a more obscure episode of mass delusion in October 1967, when men became convinced their genitals were retracting into their bodies. About 97 cases were reported in a single Singapore General Hospital unit.

While researching a previous graphic novel, he stumbled on what he calls “a curious medical footnote”. He saw the episode as a way to explore anxiety and societal upheaval in a newly independent Singapore that was introducing national service: “It was an exploration of masculinity more than the Koro disorder itself.”

He sees a connection to contemporary issues too: “You can link it to all the talk today of the manosphere and looksmaxxing trends. The issue stretches back far longer.”

Cheong’s narrative is shaped around three men: a farmer’s son, an upper-middle-class doctor and a gang member. He grounded his research in medical journals, historical records of secret societies and military conscription. Real newspaper clippings are reproduced in the book’s illustrations.

Author Felix Cheong with his graphic novel, A Mild Case Of Mass Hysteria, created in collaboration with illustrators Ritwick Roy and Riddhi Trivedi. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

He wrote the manuscript in a screenplay format, a habit from his years as a scriptwriter, and left most of the staging to India-based illustrators Ritwick Roy and Riddhi Trivedi. After reading Cheong’s previous graphic novels, Roy approached him on Facebook to explore a potential collaboration.

The two met in Singapore at the Asian Festival of Children’s Content 2024, and the book took more than a year to make.

“They dug into the National Archives for visual reference,” Cheong adds. While Lam paints 1902 with evident wonder, Cheong sees the illustrators’ cultural distance as an asset: “It helped that they were foreigners, so they didn’t carry the baggage of nostalgia in their art.”

The art gives his book the monochrome intrigue of a neo-noir film, with Dutch angles and high contrast of light and shadow. The artists also expanded a chase sequence late in the script to heighten suspense.

For a poet-turned-graphic novelist who had relied entirely on words to convey mood, the biggest lesson from the collaboration was restraint: “Let the visuals breathe. The words supplement the visuals, not the other way around.”

In this format, Cheong says, “more than half the weight of storytelling lies with the artwork”. The images can connect readers with the mood and emotional resonance of a period they may know only from textbooks.

Both creators are already moving on to their next projects. Cheong is developing Tropic Of Cancer, a creative non-fiction project, with Roy and Trivedi. Lam is planning an art exhibition that expands on the calligraphic strokes and watercolour washes of his book: “It is my love letter to our history and heritage.”