Is Manila Zoo the answer to what dance will be in the future? A gloomy proposition, when I consider the fact that I had to drag myself to the Esplanade Theatre Studio in person to watch dancers performing on a large screen over Zoom.

Manila Zoo is the third part of the Happy Land series conceived by Filipino choreographer Eisa Jocson as a response to what she views as the conditioning and co-opting of the Filipino body as labour for amusement parks.