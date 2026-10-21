Turning 20, Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua wants to bid goodbye to her ‘childish self’

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Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua, 19, is on her biggest soloist gig yet – a seven-city China tour with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra that she confesses has been intense.

WUHAN – Singaporean violin prodigy Chloe Chua may be lavished with the honorifics “professor” and “master” by her Chinese fans, but the 19-year-old violinist – growing up too quickly, in the eyes of her long-time devotees – is very much still the girl next door.

“I would like to say goodbye to maybe a bit of my childish self,” says Chua, who turns 20 in January.

Despite wanting to mature as she leaves behind her teenage prodigiousness, she hopes to retain a sliver of childlikeness in her music. She says: “I would like to bring that out sometimes.”

It seems not too long ago that the then 11-year-old shot to fame when she won joint first prize at the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists in 2018.

Fast-forward to 2026, past the Covid-19 pandemic, which did little to curtail her ascendant career, and Chua is on her biggest soloist gig yet – a seven-city China tour with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) that she confesses has been intense.

Growing up in the spotlight

The violin wunderkind has spent her entire teenage life in the spotlight, and her Chinese reception only confirms how much she is upheld as a paragon for young musicians today .

Social media users heap adulation on her performances while media requests flood in.

In an interview with The Straits Times in Wuhan, Chua says growing up with such attention means that she has had to learn how to filter out the noise from the signal.

In 2025, she was interviewed by her mother’s side after her Sydney Opera House debut. Now, she is sitting for this interview solo.

She says: “While I can’t control what other people comment about me, I distinguish between the comments that are constructive and meaningful – those that want the best for me – and those that aren’t worth attention.”

Chloe Chua at a fan event in Shanghai on Oct 13, the first stop of her seven-city China tour with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. ST PHOTO: SHAWN HOO

A younger Chua would harp on her mistakes and fault herself for regressing after a less-than-ideal performance, but she has since kept a friend’s advice close to her heart: “One day of your playing does not define you as a musician for a lifetime.”

Based in Germany, Chua is due to start school in October at the Kronberg Academy – an exclusive private music institution in a town near Frankfurt – but will begin her classes there only after her tour ends on Oct 25.

She spent the past two years at the Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin, studying under German violinist Kolja Blacher, but with his impending retirement, she transferred to Kronberg.

Studies aside, she is looking forward to cooking more in her new home. The avid foodie recently added fried rice to her instant noodle repertoire in the kitchen.

Chloe Chua with Chinese string virtuoso He Ziyu (right) performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante In E Flat Major (K. 364) in Beijing. PHOTO: BEIJING MUSIC FESTIVAL

Life on tour

On tour, Chua is taking on Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto In E Minor (Op. 64), as well as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante In E Flat Major (K. 364) with Chinese string virtuoso He Ziyu – often to enthusiastic applause from the hall.

She recorded that Mozart piece under the baton of former SSO music director Hans Graf – the Mozart: Violin Concertos album (2025) hit the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s global Classical Top 100 chart – and is now performing it with new SSO music director Hannu Lintu.

“They both have really unique styles,” she observes. “Maestro Hans Graf really brings out the delicate side of the SSO while maestro Hannu Lintu, I feel, brings out more of its powerful side.”

Chua was the SSO’s youngest artist-in-residence, appointed for its 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons. She credits travelling with the SSO for helping to train her stamina and perseverance. “It feels like I’m travelling with my family members,” she says.

Chua has actual family with her at every stop. Her piano teacher mother Lim Eng Lee, 60, makes it a point to attend all of her daughter’s performances.

Lim recalls most fondly Chua’s first concert with the SSO – a Mother’s Day concert at the Singapore Botanic Gardens when Chua was 12. And Chua beams proudly when talking about how her mother designs her concert gowns for all her performances.

Lim, who sees herself as a companion to Chua as she discovers her artistic voice, says: “Eventually, the time will come for me to let go when she is fully ready, not only as a performer, but also emotionally and as an individual.”

Lim’s advice to parents looking to nurture their child’s musical talent is to find a good teacher who can establish a strong technical foundation – Chua was taught from the age of four by violinist Yin Ke – and listen to the child’s voice.

Lim says: “Follow your child’s natural inclinations and, if he or she truly loves music, provide him or her the time and space to grow without excessive pressure.”

Even after a demanding tour, Chua expects to be busier in the coming year.

On Nov 11, she will be in London for her Wigmore Hall debut. In January 2027, she will embark on an Asian tour, including her Hong Kong debut, and in February 2027, she makes her Canadian debut.

Her dream venues are the hallowed Berliner Philharmonie and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Outside of practice, Chua is an avid gamer – one of her favourite games is Call Of Duty – and also draws, inspired by the likes of Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

On Nov 11, Chloe Chua will be in London for her Wigmore Hall debut. PHOTO: BEIJING MUSIC FESTIVAL

Future plans

After completing two years at Kronberg Academy, where she will be studying under Romania-born violinist Mihaela Martin, Chua says that concerts will be her priority. Although, if time permits, she would like to pursue a master’s degree, “which could even be in a field other than music”.

For now, she wants to stay in Europe beyond her studies to build more of a profile on the continent. That nomadic life, she says, will not change where she calls home.

“I will definitely come back to Singapore as it is my home town.”