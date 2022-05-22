Travel back 500 years to look at the rise and decline of empires

There is a saying often attributed to American writer Mark Twain: "History may not repeat itself, but it rhymes".

The idea that events repeat themselves, with a difference, looms large in American billionaire Ray Dalio's bestseller Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order, which travels through 500 years of history to study the rise and decline of empires, their reserve currencies and markets.

Dalio, 72, who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, wrote the book after he saw three big things happening.

They had not occurred before in his lifetime, but had happened many times in history, he tells The Sunday Times in a Zoom interview from his home in Connecticut.

"First, the creation of an enormous amount of debt, and the printing of an enormous amount of money to monetise the debt.

"The second is the amount of internal conflict, with populism of the left and right and irreconcilable differences and the largest wealth gaps since the 1930s.

"The third is the rising of China and other powers, like Russia, to together challenge the United States and the existing world order."

The more recent period in history comparable to this, he writes in his book, was from 1930 to 1945. Concerned, he looked to history for answers, studying the cause-effect relationships behind major changes of wealth and power over the centuries. He found that a "Big Cycle" of rises and declines happens over 250 years, give or take 150 years, "for mostly the same reasons".

These and other findings are gathered in the book, which was published late last year, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He says of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war: "What worries me most is that this is the first conflict that the United States could have, militarily, with a comparable power. Russia doesn't have a great economic power, but China does.

"The US is not as strong as it was. If you look at measurements of strength - for example, share of world GDP, share of world trade, military strength, financial strength and so on, China is now roughly comparable to the US.

"We're at the point of a risk of a great power conflict. This is not a war with Iraq, Afghanistan or Vietnam. This is a war with more comparable powers."

Dalio, the son of a jazz musician and stay-at-home mother, founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 - out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York - and built it into the largest hedge fund in the world.

He famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis - his fund outperformed its rivals during the crash - and his net worth, according to Forbes, is now estimated at US$22 billion (S$30.3 billion). He stepped down as co-chief executive in 2017, but remains its co-chief investment officer.

He notes that there is a "war of ideologies" going on in the world - ideological power has become more important than economic power.

"In the past, who got the jobs, the money and the power was primarily determined by economic competition. Not so anymore or in the future."

Economic power can also buy ideological power. "(Billionaire) Elon Musk bought Twitter more to gain ideological power than to gain more money from doing things to make the company run more efficiently to make more profits."

He adds: "The choices he will make will have more impact on our society than the choices the Supreme Court will make.

"Ideological and financial power will win out, and whoever has these powers will rule. When power - rather than rule of law and compromise - resolves disagreement, it's dangerous.

"The 1930s were a good example of that. There were four major democracies that had this conflict between the left and right, and that chose to be autocracies - Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan."

Dalio has been a macroeconomic adviser to policymakers around the world. In 1994, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation recruited Bridgewater as an external fund manager, marking the start of a decades-long relationship.

A fan of Singapore's "rule of law, respect for property rights, and its acceptance and appreciation for a diverse population", he set up a family office here in late 2020 to handle the family's investments and philanthropy in the region.

His latest book comes after Principles For Success (2019), Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises (2018), and Principles: Life And Work (2017), which was inspired by the principles he developed while running Bridgewater Associates.

A book on economic and investment principles is in the pipeline.

Over the years, Dalio has become a kind of public intellectual or life coach. He is now in a phase of life when "you instinctively want to pass along what has been of value - what you have learnt and your money".

He will be in this phase for 18 months to two years more, he says.

"After I put out my last book, I will have passed along everything I have that's of value. After I do that, I'll go quiet. You won't see me."

• Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed And Fail ($42.95) is available at Books Kinokuniya.