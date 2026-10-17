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Concert review

Transcriptions centre voices and cellos in two enjoyable concerts

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Chang Tou Liang

  • The Philharmonic Chamber Choir sang choral transcriptions, including Rachmaninov’s Vocalise, Barber’s Agnus Dei and Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, in a moving and varied programme.
  • Zechariah Goh’s Abandoned Qin and Clytus Gottwald’s transcriptions, especially Messiaen’s Louange A L’Eternite De Jesus, brought regret, spirituality and strong emotion to the choir concert.
  • Yong Siew Toh Conservatory’s cello concert, led by Wen-Sinn Yang, featured Bach, a cello-quartet version of Shostakovich’s First Cello Concerto, and lively ensemble works that thrilled the audience.

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Esplanade Recital Studio
Oct 15, 7.30pm

Conservatory Concert Hall
Oct 16, 7.30pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.