Concert review
Transcriptions centre voices and cellos in two enjoyable concerts
- The Philharmonic Chamber Choir sang choral transcriptions, including Rachmaninov’s Vocalise, Barber’s Agnus Dei and Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, in a moving and varied programme.
- Zechariah Goh’s Abandoned Qin and Clytus Gottwald’s transcriptions, especially Messiaen’s Louange A L’Eternite De Jesus, brought regret, spirituality and strong emotion to the choir concert.
- Yong Siew Toh Conservatory’s cello concert, led by Wen-Sinn Yang, featured Bach, a cello-quartet version of Shostakovich’s First Cello Concerto, and lively ensemble works that thrilled the audience.
AI generated
Esplanade Recital Studio
Oct 15, 7.30pm
Conservatory Concert Hall
Oct 16, 7.30pm