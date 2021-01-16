Train station makeover

The Moynihan Train Hall at New York’s Penn Station opened this month following a US$1.6 billion (S$2.1 billion) renovation and expansion project. It features permanent art installations, including The Hive (above), a set of up to 2.7m-tall models o
The Moynihan Train Hall at New York’s Penn Station opened this month following a US$1.6 billion (S$2.1 billion) renovation and expansion project. It features permanent art installations, including The Hive (above), a set of up to 2.7m-tall models of skyscrapers hanging upside-down like stalactites from the ceiling. The artwork is created by Berlin-based Scandinavian artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
An image (above) from Penn Station’s Half Century, a photo-panel series by Canadian Stan Douglas. He restaged historical events with live actors in period costumes.
An image (above) from Penn Station’s Half Century, a photo-panel series by Canadian Stan Douglas. He restaged historical events with live actors in period costumes.PHOTOS: NYTIMES
Go (above), a backlit, handpainted, stained-glass triptych by American painter Kehinde Wiley across the ceiling, depicts sneaker-clad breakdancers who appear to float across a blue sky.
Go (above), a backlit, handpainted, stained-glass triptych by American painter Kehinde Wiley across the ceiling, depicts sneaker-clad breakdancers who appear to float across a blue sky. PHOTOS: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 16, 2021, with the headline 'Train station makeover'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 