Biomedical researcher Noor Zayanah Hamis with The People In The Trees, a novel that echoes the bioethics of her daily laboratory work.

Who: Noor Zayanah Hamis, a biomedical researcher who has spent nearly a decade working in laboratory research. Outside the lab, the 32-year-old is a traditional archer who recently represented Singapore at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan and is training to become a horseback archer. Having taken up modern archery during her junior college days, she returned to the sport two years ago after finding a welcoming community in traditional archery.

“I am now reading The People In The Trees (2013) by Hanya Yanagihara.

Most people would know Yanagihara through her popular book A Little Life (2015), but this one is actually her debut novel. I picked it up because it touches on bioethics, which resonated with me as a biomedical researcher.

The story is about a young scientist who learns of a remote island where a sacred animal holds the key to the local tribe’s longevity. In his pursuit, he extracts the animal from the island, which is not what the tribe would allow him to do. It explores how intellectual pursuit can become a tool for exploitation and colonialism.

I do a lot of reading when I am commuting to work. I enjoy my MRT rides to and from work. That is really the pocket of time when I read because I do not have many other opportunities to really sit down.

At one point in 2025, I attended Maktaba Books’ silent reading club, which was fortnightly. That was nice because it was one dedicated hour every fortnight where I could just sit down and read before my schedule became really busy.

If I am at home, my favourite place to read would just be in my bedroom.

One of my favourite books is Babel (2022) by R.F. Kuang. It has a similar theme of how intellectual pursuit can be exploited as a tool. I have quite a lot of annotations and highlights in my copy, and it is especially meaningful because it was signed in person by Kuang when she was in Singapore for the Singapore Writers Festival in 2025.

There is a line from Babel that has really stayed with me: ‘This is how colonialism works. It convinces us that the fallout from resistance is entirely our fault, that the immoral choice is resistance itself rather than the circumstances that demanded it.’

It captures so sharply how power structures shift blame onto the oppressed, which goes right to the heart of why the book is so compelling.

Most of the time, I get hard copies, but I have a Kobo Clara that I like to take out and about on my commute. Normally, if I read something for the first time, I read it on Kobo by borrowing it through the Libby app with the National Library Board. But if I like something, I will definitely purchase a physical copy to keep.”