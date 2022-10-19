Track down ‘invisible’ art at Gardens by the Bay’s augmented reality show

SINGAPORE - Gardens by The Bay is hosting an “invisible” art exhibition.
The 12 art installations, including works by renowned artists such as Ai Weiwei, Sir Isaac Julien and El Anatsui, can only be seen via augmented reality (AR).
