Track down ‘invisible’ art at Gardens by the Bay’s augmented reality show

Mohammed Kazem’s Directions (Zero) is a bronze ring covered with the geographical coordinates of every country in the world. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Charmaine Lim En

Updated
Published
18 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Gardens by The Bay is hosting an “invisible” art exhibition.

The 12 art installations, including works by renowned artists such as Ai Weiwei, Sir Isaac Julien and El Anatsui, can only be seen via augmented reality (AR).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top