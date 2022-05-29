Stories of women in Ukraine

1 FICTION

LUCKY BREAKS

By Yevgenia Belorusets, translated by Eugene Ostashevsky

Pushkin Press/Paperback/ 196 pages/$21.95/Books Kinokuniya

Ukrainian photographer Yevgenia Belorusets draws on the stories of women affected by the war in East Ukraine in a haunting, evocative collection.

Lucky Breaks was first published in Russian in 2018 - four years after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began - and blends fiction with factual record, shedding light on the toll of the conflict on women such as a florist, a manicurist and a cleaning lady through the lens of the mundane, surreal and absurd.

Some of her characters have been displaced from their homes. One woman cannot forget the apartment she left behind. Another pays regular visits to a cosmetologist, seeking balm for her dry skin as well as her trauma.

In neighbourhoods bombarded by shelling, locals consult horoscopes in the paper to find out when it is safe to go outside.

Many of the tales have a strange, surreal quality. The story Transformations describes one Olga Petrovna, who has an uncanny knack for changing one thing into another. Looking at a teapot, she says: "I became incensed, and at one fell swoop zonked it into a fan."

Lucky Breaks may appeal to fans of Svetlana Alexievich, the Belarusian journalist and oral historian whose book Secondhand Time (2013) was a polyphony of Russian voices - people recounting their lives during and after the fall of the Soviet Union.

But Belorusets' book feels less like a noisy polyphony than a slow, mournful dirge. Lucky Breaks, whose Russian title ironically means "happy falls" or "fallings", is a portrait of a society in greyscale; a chorus in minor key.

Reading it now, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine - and as Ukrainian cities such as Sumy, Donetsk and Kharkiv dominate global headlines - the book will feel more immediate to an international audience. Interspersed within the pages of Lucky Breaks are also pictures from two of Belorusets' photographic series, which give the stories an even starker sense of place.

In a 2018 interview, Belorusets was asked about the ethics of blurring record and fiction in an age of fake news. Her reply is cited by Eugene Ostashevsky in his afterword: "Any document is partly a lie, and this is especially true of documentary photography, which only ever conveys a small part of reality."

Lucky Breaks' greatest achievement is the attention it pays to people on the sidelines of history - people who are overlooked, but whose trauma and memories are no less real. In a note at the start of the book, Belorusets writes: "You are reading a collection of tales that aspire to a certain quality of photography: the quality of escaping the author's final control over the materiality of past events, encounters, conversations, histories."

Working obliquely, and well aware that her writing can only be subjective and incomplete, she tells these women's stories. If you like this, read: Grey Bees (Quercus Publishing, Books Kinokuniya, $18.95, 2020), Andrey Kurkov's novel about a mild-mannered beekeeper living in Ukraine's "grey zone" between loyalist and separatist forces. The book, translated by Boris Dralyuk, was originally published in Russian in 2018.

2 FICTION

COMPANION PIECE

By Ali Smith

Hamish Hamilton/ Paperback/ 229 pages/ $34.24/Major bookstores

Ali Smith, the author of How To Be Both (2014), has released a coda to her Seasonal Quartet series (2016 to 2020) - a novel narrated by a woman whose father is hospitalised during the Covid-19 pandemic. Smith, as usual, revels in wordplay - darting from curlew to curfew; multi-headed Cerberus to the father's dog - and evokes a sense of interconnectedness in an age of isolation.

3 FICTION

YOUNG MUNGO

By Douglas Stuart

Picador/ Hardcover/ 400 pages/ $36.23/Books Kinokuniya

Two men meet and fall in love. But James is Catholic, Mungo is Protestant, and they come from the hyper-masculine, sectarian world of Glasgow's housing estates. This lyrical novel is Douglas Stuart's follow-up to Shuggie Bain, which won the 2020 Booker prize.

4 FICTION

WHEN WE FELL APART

By Soon Wiley

Dutton/ Hardcover/ 368 pages/ $29.96/Major bookstores

A Korean-American man in Seoul sets out to unravel the mystery behind his girlfriend's death and finds out how complicated her life was. Half the chapters are told from girlfriend Yu-jin's perspective: "Focused, driven, ambitious, obsessed: I was all those things in high school. None of this set me apart from my classmates. It didn't make me special. We knew what was at stake. Our eyes were on the prize, unflinching: gaining admittance to a university in Seoul." Family expectations, selfhood and cultural identity are some themes in this compelling debut.

5 FICTION

YINKA, WHERE IS YOUR HUZBAND?

By Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

Penguin Books/ Paperback/ 352 pages/ $29.96/Major bookstores

Yinka - a 31-year-old, Oxford educated, British-Nigerian woman - is in want of a husband. So when her cousin Rachel gets engaged, she goes on a mission to find herself a date for the wedding. What ensues is a refreshing tale of romance and comedy.

6 FICTION

THE BANGALORE DETECTIVES CLUB

By Harini Nagendra

Little, Brown Book Group/ Paperback/ 304 pages/ $19.94/Major bookstores

In 1920s Bangalore, a party at the Century Club turns into a scene of murder. Party guest Kaveri, an intelligent woman who moved to the city to marry a young doctor, assumes the role of investigator. She gets on the killer's trail, which leads her from a brothel to an Englishman's mansion.

This is the first book in a new crime series by Indian professor of sustainability Harini Nagendra.

7 FICTION

THE DANCE TREE

By Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Picador/ Paperback/ 304 pages/ $32.95/Books Kinokuniya

In 1518, the city of Strasbourg, Alsace (modern-day France), was beset by a dancing plague. It all began, so historical sources say, when a woman started dancing. Then more and more people joined in and they reportedly danced for days. British writer Kiran Millwood Hargrave has spun a tale of clandestine passion inspired by these events.

8 NON-FICTION

BITTERSWEET: HOW SORROW AND LONGING MAKE US WHOLE

By Susan Cain

Viking/ Paperback/ 310 pages/ $34.24/Major bookstores

The best-selling author of Quiet: The Power Of Introverts In A World That Can't Stop Talking (2012) explores how a bittersweet state of mind can help people transcend pain. In this mix of research and memoir, she defines bittersweet as "a tendency to states of longing, poignancy, and sorrow; an acute awareness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world". It is, she adds, "also about the recognition that light and dark, birth and death - bitter and sweet - are forever paired".

9 NON-FICTION

FREEZING ORDER: A TRUE STORY OF RUSSIAN MONEY LAUNDERING, MURDER AND SURVIVING VLADIMIR PUTIN'S WRATH

By Bill Browder

Simon & Schuster/Paperback/ 336 pages/$29.95/Books Kinokuniya

Bill Browder is the United States-born British founder of Hermitage Capital Management, once the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia. This is his follow-up to Red Notice (2015), written after his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison after accusing Russian officials of large-scale tax fraud.

10 NON-FICTION

AFTER STEVE: HOW APPLE BECAME A TRILLION-DOLLAR COMPANY AND LOST ITS SOUL

By Tripp Mickle

William Morrow/ Hardcover/495 pages/$35.26/Major bookstores

After Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2011, two contrasting individuals - designer Jony Ive and chief executive Tim Cook - helped take the company to new heights. Reporter Tripp Mickle looks at how it transformed under them and suggests its success came at a cost.