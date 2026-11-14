Three books by SPH Media claim top prizes at Popular’s Readers’ Choice Awards

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The Albatross File: Inside Separation was among three books by SPH Media to win awards at the Readers’ Choice Awards.

SINGAPORE - Two books on the personal journeys of notable Singaporeans and one on the period leading up to Singapore’s independence bagged awards at the Popular Readers’ Choice Awards on Nov 14.

I Am Not Good Enough, The Albatross File: Inside Separation and Tommy Koh: The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man were the winning titles of the English (Adult) category at the awards, which were decided by public voting.

Published by Straits Times Press, which is part of SPH Media, I Am Not Good Enough is a biography co-written by Ismail Gafoor, the co-founder and executive chairman of real estate agency PropNex, and Low Shi Ping.

I Am Not Good Enough is among three winning titles of the English (Adult) category. PHOTO: POPULAR SINGAPORE

The book, published in commemoration of PropNex’s 25th anniversary, tells the story of Ismail’s journey from a boy from a humble, immigrant family to the executive chairman of the real estate agency.

Ismail said in a media statement that he was grateful to readers who supported and voted for the book.

“Knowing that the book has resonated with so many people is far more meaningful than any recognition,” he said. “Thank you for being part of this journey.”

The Albatross File was edited by Susan Sim from f ormer Deputy Prime Minister Goh Keng Swee’s collection of Cabinet papers and handwritten notes, and was also published by Straits Times Press.

The book delves into the dossier that changed Singapore’s understanding of its 1965 divorce with Malaysia and was named Book of the Year and Best Non-Fiction Title at the Singapore Book Awards 2026 in April.

The third winner in the category was Tommy Koh: The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man, the new autobiography by Singapore’s longest-serving diplomat. It was published by World Scientific Publishing.

Koh , 89, said in a Facebook post on Nov 14 that he was happy to learn of the book’s win.

“Several of my previous books had qualified for the finals but this is the first book to win the prize,” he wrote. “I thank the readers of the Popular Book Store for their kind support.”

A Long Vigil, published by Focus Publishing, a custom publishing subsidiary of SPH Media, also bagged an award in the Chinese (Adult) category.

Written by infectious disease expert Leo Yee Sin, the book illustrates her learning journey and responses to major and minor infectious disease outbreaks, including SARS, H1N1 influenza, dengue fever and Covid-19.

The other two winners in the category were When The Sun Rises, The Dew Disappears, by philanthropist Toh Soon Huat, and Emerald Hill: The Little Nyonya, adapted from the Mediacorp blockbuster drama of the same name.

The 15th edition of the Readers’ Choice Awards is part of of BookFest@Singapore 2026, which runs from Nov 13 to 22. The award presentation ceremony was held at Carlton Hotel on Nov 14.

More than 30,000 votes were cast by close to 6,000 readers across the English and Chinese categories, from 35 shortlisted titles by local authors, between Sept 1 and Oct 31.

“What stands out from this year’s results is the breadth of genres that Singaporeans are embracing,” said Popular Singapore chief executive Emily Yiu. “From personal memoirs and biographies to heritage-inspired narratives and children’s stories, the winning titles reflect the diverse preferences of local readers today.”