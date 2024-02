SINGAPORE – March looks set to be a weighty yet thought-provoking month for theatregoers, courtesy of two productions by Singapore Theatre Company (STC; formerly Singapore Repertory Theatre) and Pangdemonium.

STC opens the first of its triple bill with Grounded, a one-woman play starring theatre and television actress Oon Shu An as a fighter pilot whose career trajectory changes after discovering her pregnancy. It runs from March 7 to 23 at the KC Arts Centre.