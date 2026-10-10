‘They can ban a politician, but they cannot ban ideas’: Thai almost-PM Pita Limjaroenrat on his memoir

SINGAPORE – The gravitational effect Pita Limjaroenrat has on those around him can be seen in the surreptitious glances, and the people actually doubling back to sneak a peek.

It is doubtful many in the SPH Media lobby recognise him, but the 46-year-old, fresh off a long-haul flight, is still movie-star handsome with an almost aggressively suppressed charisma. In Thailand, he would be mobbed. Here, he stands in a suit eating a waffle from Toast Box.