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‘They can ban a politician, but they cannot ban ideas’: Thai almost-PM Pita Limjaroenrat on his memoir

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Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat, the former Move Forward Party leader in Thailand, at SPH News Centre on Sept 25,.

Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat, the former Move Forward Party leader.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

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Clement Yong

  • Pita Limjaroenrat’s memoir, The Almost Prime Minister, covers Thailand’s 2023 election.
  • Some 14.4 million voters backed his Move Forward Party before he was banned from politics for 10 years.
  • He talks to ST about his experience.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – The gravitational effect Pita Limjaroenrat has on those around him can be seen in the surreptitious glances, and the people actually doubling back to sneak a peek.

It is doubtful many in the SPH Media lobby recognise him, but the 46-year-old, fresh off a long-haul flight, is still movie-star handsome with an almost aggressively suppressed charisma. In Thailand, he would be mobbed. Here, he stands in a suit eating a waffle from Toast Box.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.