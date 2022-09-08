Theatrical tales of fish and family

Explore the idea of home and snack on Ah Hua Kelong hor d'oeuvres at The Theatre Practice's first live productions since the pandemic.

Writer-actress Ng Mun Poh's Chinese monodrama Almost Home explores the tensions of family and duty in a story inspired by her own life as a Malaysian away from home over the past two years. It will be staged at The Theatre Practice's black box space from next Wednesday to Sunday.

Extinction Feast, to be staged from Nov 10 to 12, is an eco-conscious tale sparked by director Ang Xiao Ting's curiosity about fish and sustainability.

Both shows grew out of smaller productions which were first staged amid pandemic restrictions.

Almost Home is an expansion of Daughter, a 30-minute work staged in 2021 as part of The Theatre Practice's It's Not About The Numbers series.

Ng began writing it as a way of working through her own unanswered questions about family ties.

She says: "I'm very reliant on family. But I was resisting going home. I wanted to explore where this resistance came from, why trips back home felt more like duty."

The 37-year-old, who hails from Petaling Jaya, first came to Singapore to study at Nanyang Technological University.

When borders closed during the pandemic, she confesses with a laugh: "I was surprised by how joyous I felt about not going back home. Everyone was checking on me to see how I was faring, but I was okay."

That sense of relief at not returning home brought to the surface other issues, including guilt. "As a daughter, how do I make up for not being home?"

While she asks questions in the work, Ng says: "There is no magic formula that is the answer to all these questions."