John Au Yong, the protagonist - or, more rightly, the antagonist - of playwright Huzir Sulaiman's The Weight Of Silk On Skin, burst onto the stage in 2011, full of unapologetic misogyny and reeking of class privilege.

Played in his first incarnation by Ivan Heng, then most memorably in a 2015 star turn by Adrian Pang, John is a tough character to like.