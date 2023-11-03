Theatre review: Strong cast in Happy Indian Women unpacks nuances of identity

(From left) Ashie Singh, Siti Sara Hamid, Siobhan Jane Covey and Grace Kalaiselvi star in Happy Indian Women, a verbatim theatre production addressing the pressures and expectations of being a brown woman in South-east Asia. PHOTO: TUCKYS PHOTOGRAPHY
Charmaine Lim
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Necessary Stage
Drama Centre, Black Box
Thursday, 8pm

What makes an Indian woman?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top