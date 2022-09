Wild Rice

Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre

Friday (Sep 16), 7.30pm

Pulau Ujong/Island At The End is not so much a play as it is a series of mini-lectures. Granted the speeches are written by playwright Alfian Sa’at, so there are lyrical lines which deliver the message of climate change and impending armageddon in shapelier form than might otherwise have spouted from the more earnest lips of advocates and lecturers.