Theatre review: In Cafe, patrons linger over lattes while apocalypse brews outside

Wild Rice

Saturday (Dec 5), Wild Rice @ Funan

"I've measured out my life in coffee spoons," wrote Modernist poet T. S. Eliot in The Love Song Of J. Alfred Prufrock. In the play Cafe, life is measured out in cups of coffee and the bill creeps up on you.

Two secondary school friends, now a successful accountant and a civil servant, meet in a cafe on a rainy afternoon to catch up.

They trade shallow gossip, Instagram their brunch and snipe at the waitstaff, who have their own dramas playing out behind the counter.

But outside the cafe, something is strangely, inexpressibly wrong. The rain gets heavier. Phone reception is down. The milk sours, the lights flicker and gradually, people disappear.

"Why are we here?" the characters ask themselves. "I want to go home." And yet they linger in the cafe, talking in circles and pouring endless lattes.

Cafe, the second of four plays in Wild Rice's residency programme for young directors, is helmed by Hazel Ho.

She has made a clever choice with Joel Tan's existential dark comedy, which was first staged at The Twenty-Something Theatre Festival in 2016 and was a contender for Best Original Script at the M1-The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards.

In her hands, Cafe is a dark, potent brew with plenty of acid notes.

It is millennial in its sensibilities, serving up avocado toast alongside anxiety, now with an extra seasoning of pandemic-inflected dread.

The set, an understated but effective design by Wong Chee Wai, is split into two levels, with the table above and the bar - complete with a functioning espresso machine - below, clearly delineating the classes of the servers and the served.

Seong Hui Xuan excels as customer-from-hell Jaeclyn, blithely determined to keep her companion Shireen (Elizabeth Loh) captive with catty chatter and unsubtle one-upmanship, even as a fretful Shireen tries to leave.

Jaeclyn is appalling to watch, yet also disturbingly familiar. She could be ridiculous, but Seong plays her within the realm of the believable, grounding her nasty micro-aggressions around a core of terrible loneliness.

Many in the audience will know a Jaeclyn, the kind of person who gossips viciously about friends' babies and complains on HungryGoWhere if the staff do not refill her water glass like clockwork. There might even be a little bit of Jaeclyn inside some.

On the other side of the counter are "the essential workers", led by manager Zat (Adib Kosnan), who is jovial but dogmatic about keeping the cafe running.

He tries to keep in check part-timer El (Ants Chua), a brittle anxiety sufferer who is self-medicating with weed just to get through shifts, and Kim (Darren Guo), an ex-convict struggling to make ends meet for his young family.

Their dynamic jitters between camaraderie and conflict. Guo inhabits his role with a particular intensity, especially in the painfully awkward scene when his character attempts to sell the customers keychains - pointing out that at $6 each, they cost around as much as a Starbucks coffee - only to be humiliated by Jaeclyn.

Simmering beneath the surface laughs are ugly tensions around class privilege, income inequality and the ways the former perpetuates the denial of the latter.

One hopes this will not be Cafe's last order. It is a play that is hard to sleep on.