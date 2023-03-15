Theatre review: I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron is a hushed ode to migrant worker-poet Xu Lizhi

Composer and pianist Njo Kong Kie created the theatrical concert, I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron, which premiered on March 14. PHOTO: DAHLIA KATZ
Shawn Hoo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
46 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron
Creative Links/Music Picnic
Chamber, The Arts House 
Tuesday, 7.30pm 

When migrant worker-poet Xu Lizhi took his life at Foxconn’s worker dormitory in 2014, his story caused a media sensation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top