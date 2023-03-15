Theatre review: I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron is a hushed ode to migrant worker-poet Xu Lizhi

I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron
Creative Links/Music Picnic
Chamber, The Arts House
Tuesday, 7.30pm
When migrant worker-poet Xu Lizhi took his life at Foxconn’s worker dormitory in 2014, his story caused a media sensation.
I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron
Creative Links/Music Picnic
Chamber, The Arts House
Tuesday, 7.30pm
When migrant worker-poet Xu Lizhi took his life at Foxconn’s worker dormitory in 2014, his story caused a media sensation.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.