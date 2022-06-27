Theatre review: A dinner party unravels in Pangdemonium's Muswell Hill

(From left) Actors Nikki Muller, Jason Godfrey, Samantha Hum, Gavin Yap and Tia Andrea Guttensohn in Muswell Hill, at the Drama Centre Theatre. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PANGDEMONIUM
Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Pangdemonium
Drama Centre Theatre, June 26

Six ordinary Londoners desperately try to be more interesting than each other over dinner in Muswell Hill, the directorial debut of Pangdemonium's associate director Timothy Koh.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top