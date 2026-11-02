Theatre on the Singapore River? Time travel to 1967 in a new bumboat show opening Nov 20

Singapore River Cruise and Strawberries Inc's River of Luck!, an immersive theatre production on the Singapore River aboard a bumboat, opens Nov 20 to Jan 31, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Meet a fictional sampan boatman, street storyteller and lighthouse worker from 1967 in a new hour-long interactive theatre show that takes place on a real bumboat cruising the Singapore River. The trio are lost in 2026 and have to find their way home while sailing the uncanny river that brings Singapore life.

From Nov 20 to Jan 31, 2027, cruise operator Singapore River Cruise and local immersive theatre group Strawberries Inc. are offering six bumboat shows every week from Fridays to Sundays. Titled River Of Luck!, tickets are $68 – with a 10 per cent discount on purchases of six or more tickets – and bookings open Nov 2.

While participants take in the usual sights of modern Singapore’s glitzy towers and historic landmarks, they can also catch old-school Hokkien glove puppetry or potehi, write postcards to their loved ones and participate in a lively auction simulation for Chinese porcelain and Persian rugs. Accommodating up to 30 passengers per show, the lean show features a rotating cast of two actors on-board and one stage manager behind the curtains.

The show is a successor to a sold-out run of 12 bumboat shows that Strawberries Inc. staged in May 2026 as part of the Singapore Heritage Festival called A Bump Through Time. Because the response was overwhelmingly positive, Strawberries Inc. subsequently suggested to Singapore River Cruise to stage an updated and longer run.

“The aim is to turn this into something that is like a permanent tourist attraction. One of the things that hasn’t really been properly explored is the relationship between theatre and tourism,” Strawberries Inc.’s creative director Astley Xie told The Straits Times during a media preview of the show on Oct 29, citing the example of year-round water puppetry shows in Vietnam.

River Of Luck!, a two-hander immersive theatre show aboard a bumboat, features Hokkien glove puppetry. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

If this run is successful, Xie plans to pitch River Of Luck! as a daily, year-round show.

The biggest challenge of the show, the 34-year-old says, is the unpredictability of the environment. On what Strawberries Inc. learnt from its first venture of making theatre on water, he says: “On a boat – and in most site-specific theatre – you have no control. It rains, sometimes the weather is a bit off, the boat moves a bit slower.

Strawberries Inc. creative director Astley Xie is executive producer and director of River Of Luck!, which runs form Nov 20 to Jan 31, 2027. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

But having staged shows at the likes of Haw Par Villa, Chinatown and the National Gallery Singapore, Strawberries Inc. knows how to bring the controlled environment of the theatre into unconventional spaces, where passers-by and the elements can often shape the atmosphere of the show.

Xie – who is also executive producer and director of this show – says: “There are a lot of random things happening and you need to prepare the cast and crew to be able to adapt. The nature of rehearsing for a show like this is that you have a lot of variables all the time that you have to manage and think about.”

River Of Luck!, a two-hander immersive theatre show aboard a bumboat, features a live auction game. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

On the one hand, River Of Luck! is perfect for tourists – there are nuggets of Singapore history and the bumboat takes the scenic route through a historic waterway. But the script by Clara Janssen turned out to be a very “Singaporean” script too, says Xie, with a throughline on expectations about work, career and employment. Thus, Xie wants Singaporeans to shake off the assumption that the bumboat ride is merely a “tourist trap”.

Asked about his next dream location for an immersive theatre show, Xie says “Mandai Zoo” without missing a beat.

“The infrastructure is already there because they already have a lot of shows with animals,” he says. “If the Singapore Zoo says they want to do an actual theatre show with animals, that would be fire.”

Book It/River Of Luck!

Where: Boarding point is at Singapore River Cruise, Clarke Quay Jetty, 3 River Valley Road

When: Nov 20 to Jan 31, 2027; Fridays, 7pm and 8.45pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 6pm and 7.45pm

Admission: $68 per ticket; discount of 10 per cent on purchases of 6 tickets or more

Info: https://singaporerivercruise-online.globaltix.com/attraction/singapore-river-cruise-56