The two sides of writing

Top Of The Stack

1 NON-FICTION

IN THE MARGINS: ON THE PLEASURES OF READING AND WRITING

By Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein

Europa Editions/ Hardcover/ 111 pages/$27.82/Books Kinokuniya

Fans of the hugely popular Neapolitan Novels by Italian author Elena Ferrante will get a glimpse into her writing process in this short compilation of four heartfelt essays.

Beginning with a memory of how she was taught to tame her writing so that her letters remained within the margins on a piece of writing paper, Ferrante talks about writing as a painful struggle, putting paid to myths of words coming to authors as if in automatic writing.

The famously pseudonymous writer, who has never revealed her identity despite numerous attempts by others to guess it, candidly discusses her two writing selves.

The first – the one that fits between the margins – is a more disciplined, rules-based hand, ponderous but conducive to conscious moulding.

The second, more unruly style overtakes her now and then – periods of smooth-flowing, vital writing sparked by genuine strong feeling, which leads to words that must be hammered out quickly before overthinking stamps them out.

A good work must be a combination of these two selves, says Ferrante, so that it still has impact and remains intelligible. The dialectic of this uncertain equation can then more closely capture the messy truth of life that she believes all good writers must try to absorb.

This duality is one that should be recognisable for those familiar with Ferrante’s four-part Neapolitan Novels – My Brilliant Friend, The Story Of A New Name, Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay and The Story Of The Lost Child – published in Italian between 2011 and 2014 and turned into a television series (2018 to present).

They follow, from childhood to old age, the lives of complicated friends Lenu and Lila, who personify the dynamic of Ferrante’s two selves, with one jealous of the other’s more brilliant writing.

But In The Margins also reveals Ferrante’s other inspirations – for instance, American writer Gertrude Stein’s The Autobiography Of Alice B. Toklas (1933),which allowed Stein to write about herself by pretending to be her friend and lover Toklas.

It is a genre-defying work that subverts what an autobiography should be, and got Ferrante thinking that truth is perhaps better captured through a foil such as a close friend’s eyes.

It was a breakthrough, as she had recoursed to a kind of solipsism as the only way to capture truth in her earlier books, Troubling Love (1992), The Days Of Abandonment (2002), and The Lost Daughter (2006).

The Neapolitan Novels are the result of this realisation, allowing her to transcend a fixed, singular perspective and play on the dynamic between Lenu and Lila to reveal more about the two characters, as well as herself.

The four essays of In The Margins are a breezy read. It is a fine addition to Ferrante’s output and, hopefully, a pause that gives readers a look into the mechanisms of her writing, before she once more takes the world by storm with another inventive work.

If you like this, read: Family Lexicon by Natalia Ginzburg (Daunt Books, 1963, $21.87, Books Kinokuniya), a messy novel-memoir about an Italian family in the Mussolini era and the power of language.

2 FICTION

THE WAY SPRING ARRIVES AND OTHER STORIES

Edited by Yu Chen and Regina Kanyu Wang

Tordotcom Publishing/Hardcover/

385 pages/$46.95/Books Kinokuniya

This veritable trove of Chinese science fiction, fantasy stories and essays was put together by a team of female and non-binary creators.

The pieces range from Xia Jia's What Does The Fox Say?, an irreverent look at language and translation in flash fiction, to BaiFanRuShuang's A Saccharophilic Earthworm and The Alchemist Of Lantian.

3 FICTION

GLORY

By NoViolet Bulawayo

Chatto & Windus/Paperback/ 416 pages/$30.62/Books Kinokuniya

NoViolet Bulawayo, who in 2013 became the first black African woman to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize, is back with a provoking allegory of dictatorship inspired by the 2017 ousting of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe. The novel is set in the animal kingdom of Jidada - a nod to George Orwell's 1945 novel Animal Farm - and its denizens are horses, donkeys, dogs and cattle, in a time of Twitter.

4 FICTION

VIOLETS

By Shin Kyung-sook, translated by Anton Hur

Orion Publishing/Hardcover/ 212 pages/$32.81/Books Kinokuniya

San, born in a village in South Korea, is an isolated and repressed young woman. She moves to Seoul to become a writer, but ends up working in a flower shop and becomes obsessed with a magazine photographer.

This novel by Man Asian Literary Prize-winning author Shin Kyung-sook was first published in 2001, and shines a light on the harsh standards of contemporary South Korean society.

5 FICTION

EDGWARE ROAD

By Yasmin Cordery Khan

Head of Zeus/Paperback/356 pages/ $29.95/Books Kinokuniya

Khalid, an immigrant from Karachi, Pakistan, works nights in London's West End and likes to gamble.

In 2003, two decades after his disappearance, his daughter Alia sets out to find the truth about her father.

6 FICTION

THE FAMILY CHAO

By Lan Samantha Chang

Pushkin Press/Paperback/320 pages/ $30.94/Books Kinokuniya

The Chao family run the best restaurant in Lake Haven, Wisconsin. When their patriarch is found frozen to death in the meat freezer, all eyes turn to the three Chao sons: heir apparent Dagou, successful banker Ming and college student James. This story by American writer Lan Samantha Chang is a modern retelling of Fyodor Dostoevsky's 19th-century Russian classic The Brothers Karamazov.

7 NON-FICTION

THE POWER OF REGRET: HOW LOOKING BACKWARD MOVES US FORWARD

By Daniel H. Pink

Riverhead/Paperback/256 pages/ $30.90/Major bookstores

Most people, American author Daniel H. Pink argues, have four core regrets, which function as a "photographic negative" of the good life.

Drawing on research in fields such as psychology and economics, he makes a case for how people can transform regrets into a force for a better life.

8 POETRY

IN PRAISE OF LIMES

By Shirley Geok-lin Lim

Sungold Editions/Paperback/ 106 pages/$30.44/Books Kinokuniya

In her latest poetry collection, veteran Malacca-born poet and scholar Shirley Geok-lin Lim turns her gaze to her adopted home of California and its natural world - a landscape of fruit, stones and fire.

9 YOUNG ADULT

ALL MY RAGE

By Sabaa Tahir

Razorbill/Paperback/384 pages/ $20.87/Books Kinokuniya

Pakistani-American teens Salahudin and Noor navigate a choppy friendship in a desert community in present-day California. This story was inspired by Pakistani-American author Sabaa Tahir's childhood in her family's motel in the Mojave Desert.

10 YOUNG ADULT

QUEEN OF THE TILES

By Hanna Alkaf

Simon & Schuster/Paperback/ 304 pages/$21.94/Major bookstores

Immersed in the world of competitive scrabble, Malaysian teen Najwa Bakri is forced to investigate the death of her best friend - a former Scrabble queen - after the latter's Instagram account comes alive with mysterious messages.

Book Stack Arts Correspondent