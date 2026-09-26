The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 26

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Fiction:

Mind the Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (4) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

2. (5) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell

3. (-) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

4. (2) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang

5. (8) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

6. (7) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

7. (-) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

8. (-) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang Zi; translated by Lin King

9. (-) The Odyssey by Homer

10. (-) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (2) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho

3. (-) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore edited by Tommy Koh

4. (5) Situated: Find The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth

5. (-) 1000 Year Of Sejarah Melayu In Singapore by Sarafian Salleh

6. (8) Murdoku: Volume 1 by Manuel Garand

7. (3) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua

8. (-) Protocols by Andrew Huberman

9. (-) Profits, Prophets, Coaches, And Kings by Jared Diamond

10. (9) Stop Letting Everything Affect You: How To Break Free From Overthinking, Emotional Chaos, And Self-sabotage by Daniel Chidiac

Children’s:

Memerang Di Kota (Otters In The City) by Rhaimie Wahap. PHOTO: UNGU PEN

1. (3) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

2. (-) Baby-sitters On Board! by Raina Telgemeier & Gale Galligan

3. (-) Gruffalo Granny by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

4. (-) Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins

5. (-) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2 by Jeff Kinney

6. (-) Investigators: The Big Snappy Joke Book by John Patrick Green

7. (-) Heart Of The Ruby Dragon by Tracey West, illustrated by Graham Howells

8. (-) Memerang Di Kota (Otters In The City) by Rhaimie Wahap

9. (-) Tim’s Adventure by Rhaimie Wahap

10. (-) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin