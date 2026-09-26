The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 26
- The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers list for Sept 26 covers fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books from multiple bookstores and publishers.
- The top fiction title is Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha.
- Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn tops the non-fiction list.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (4) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha
2. (5) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell
3. (-) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver
4. (2) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang
5. (8) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
6. (7) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
7. (-) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
8. (-) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang Zi; translated by Lin King
9. (-) The Odyssey by Homer
10. (-) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (2) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho
3. (-) The Straits Of Malacca And Singapore edited by Tommy Koh
4. (5) Situated: Find The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth
5. (-) 1000 Year Of Sejarah Melayu In Singapore by Sarafian Salleh
6. (8) Murdoku: Volume 1 by Manuel Garand
7. (3) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua
8. (-) Protocols by Andrew Huberman
9. (-) Profits, Prophets, Coaches, And Kings by Jared Diamond
10. (9) Stop Letting Everything Affect You: How To Break Free From Overthinking, Emotional Chaos, And Self-sabotage by Daniel Chidiac
Children’s:
1. (3) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
2. (-) Baby-sitters On Board! by Raina Telgemeier & Gale Galligan
3. (-) Gruffalo Granny by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler
4. (-) Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins
5. (-) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2 by Jeff Kinney
6. (-) Investigators: The Big Snappy Joke Book by John Patrick Green
7. (-) Heart Of The Ruby Dragon by Tracey West, illustrated by Graham Howells
8. (-) Memerang Di Kota (Otters In The City) by Rhaimie Wahap
9. (-) Tim’s Adventure by Rhaimie Wahap
10. (-) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.