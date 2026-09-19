The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 19

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fiction:

Sonnets From A Servant by Joshua Yap (Ip). PHOTO: LANDMARK BOOKS

1. (-) Sonnets From A Servant: Reflections On Duty, Leadership And Service by Joshua Yap (Ip)

2. (-) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang

3. (-) The Complete Sonnets From The Singlish by Joshua Ip

4. (-) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

5. (4) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell

6. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng

7. (3) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

8. (1) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

9. (6) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (-) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho

3. (6) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua

4. (-) Snakes Of Singapore: A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray

5. (9) Situated: Find The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth

6. (-) Why Palestine? Reflections From Singapore by Walid Jumblatt Abdullah

7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

8. (8) Murdoku: Volume 1 by Manuel Garand

9. (-) Stop Letting Everything Affect You: How To Break Free From Overthinking, Emotional Chaos, And Self-sabotage by Daniel Chidiac

10. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

Children’s:

Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping. PHOTO: G.P. PUTNAM'S SONS BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS

1. (-) Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping

2. (-) The Teacher Of Nomad Land by Daniel Nayeri

3. (-) After by Padraig Kenny

4. (-) An Immense World (Young Readers Edition): How Animals Sense Earth’s Amazing Secrets by Ed Yong; illustrated by Rebecca Mills

5. (-) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

6. (-) Snoop by Gordon Korman

7. (-) Blood In The Water by Tiffany D. Jackson

8. (3) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

9. (-) You And Me by JangandFox

10. (-) The Trouble With Heroes by Kate Messner