The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Sept 19
- The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers list for Sept 19 highlights top fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books across multiple Singapore bookstores.
- Joshua Yap (Ip)'s Sonnets From A Servant leads fiction, while Teo You Yenn's Unease: Life In Singapore Families tops non-fiction.
- Low Ying Ping's Song Of The Yellow Dragon tops the children's list.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (-) Sonnets From A Servant: Reflections On Duty, Leadership And Service by Joshua Yap (Ip)
2. (-) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang
3. (-) The Complete Sonnets From The Singlish by Joshua Ip
4. (-) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha
5. (4) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell
6. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
7. (3) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
8. (1) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
9. (6) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (-) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho
3. (6) The Lunch Break Investor by Thomas Chua
4. (-) Snakes Of Singapore: A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray
5. (9) Situated: Find The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth
6. (-) Why Palestine? Reflections From Singapore by Walid Jumblatt Abdullah
7. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
8. (8) Murdoku: Volume 1 by Manuel Garand
9. (-) Stop Letting Everything Affect You: How To Break Free From Overthinking, Emotional Chaos, And Self-sabotage by Daniel Chidiac
10. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
Children’s:
1. (-) Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping
2. (-) The Teacher Of Nomad Land by Daniel Nayeri
3. (-) After by Padraig Kenny
4. (-) An Immense World (Young Readers Edition): How Animals Sense Earth’s Amazing Secrets by Ed Yong; illustrated by Rebecca Mills
5. (-) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) Snoop by Gordon Korman
7. (-) Blood In The Water by Tiffany D. Jackson
8. (3) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
9. (-) You And Me by JangandFox
10. (-) The Trouble With Heroes by Kate Messner
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.