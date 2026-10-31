The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 31

Fiction:

American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee. PHOTO: CARDINAL PUBLISHING

1. (1) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee

2. (2) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

3. (7) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

4. (3) Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros

5. (-) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

6. (-) The Mirror Of Infinite Endings by Stephanie Garber

7. (-) The Count Of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

8. (5) Trust Fall by Lynn Painter

9. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

10. (-) Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman

Non-fiction:

Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H. Lim. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

1. (-) Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H. Lim

2. (-) Nurturing The Nurturer: Mindfulness, Sleep, And The Art Of Caring Without Losing Yourself by Eric Lim

3. (-) What We Read, And Why by Warren Fernandez

4. (-) Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter C.L. Ong

5. (2) One Day A Cat Came To Me by Bokyeong Sunim; translated by Jinwoo Park

6. (10) Zen And Ghibli by Toshio Suzuki; translated by Beth Cary

7. (3) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

8. (-) (Re)Defining Singapore edited by Bianca Cheo, Fiona Leung and Woon Tai Ho

9. (-) Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right With Our AI Future by Greg Beato and Reid Hoffman

10. (1) Vibe: The Secrets Of Strong Connections In A Lonely World by Adam Grant

Children’s:

Legendary Tales From Water Margin: Wu Song Kills A Tiger And Other Stories by Shi Nai’an and Aloysius Yap; illustrated by Shaul Heymans. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

1. (-) Legendary Tales From Water Margin: Wu Song Kills A Tiger And Other Stories by Shi Nai’an and Aloysius Yap; illustrated by Shaul Heymans

2. (-) Legendary Tales From Water Margin: Robbery And Rescue by Shi Nai’an and Aloysius Yap; illustrated by Shaul Heymans

3. (-) Legendary Tales From Water Margin: Lu Zhishen Uproots A Willow Tree And Other Stories by Shi Nai’an and Aloysius Yap; illustrated by Shaul Heymans

4. (-) The Art Of War: Leading The Way To Success by Sun Zi and Keith Yap; illustrated by Jia Yi Koo

5. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Fight Or Flight by Jeff Kinney

6. (-) Brobot by James Foley

7. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Day Of The Heroes! by Jamie Smart

8. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (3) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

10. (1) Funcles by Yashika Mody and Adriena Fong

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, Landmark Books and World Scientific publishers and bookstores.