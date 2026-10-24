The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 24

Fiction

Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (1) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee

2. (4) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

3. (2) Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros

4. (-) We Chase Shadows by Richard Osman

5. (-) Trust Fall by Lynn Painter

6. (7) The Witch by Freida McFadden

7. (3) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

8. (-) The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout

9. (5) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

10. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Non-fiction

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (6) Vibe: The Secrets Of Strong Connections In A Lonely World by Adam Grant

2. (-) One Day A Cat Came To Me by Bokyeong Sunim

3. (2) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

4. (-) Think. Innovate. Thrive! by Dr Henry Toi & Thomas Lim

5. (4) Protocols: An Operating Manual For The Human Body by Andrew Huberman

6. (6) Situated: Finding The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth

7. (-) The Infinity Machine by Sebastian Mallaby

8. (-) Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac

9. (3) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho

10. (-) Zen And Ghibli by Toshio Suzuki

Children’s

Funcles by Yashika Mody and Adriena Fong. PHOTO: SIMON & SCHUSTER AUSTRALIA

1. (1) Funcles by Yashika Mody and Adriena Fong

2. (4) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

3. (-) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

4. (-) Escape Me (Shatter Me: The New Republic #3) by Tahereh Mafi

5. (-) Spy School Goes East by Stuart Gibbs

6. (-) The World May Say This, But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay

7. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

8. (-) The World May Say This, But I Believe That! #2 by Kelly Tay

9. (-) Baby-Sitters On Board! by Ann M. Martin

10. (2) Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.