The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 17

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Fiction

Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (2) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee

2. (1) Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros

3. (10) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

4. (3) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

5. (-) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

6. (6) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

7. (-) The Witch by Freida McFadden

8. (-) Adam And Eve by Jeffrey Archer

9. (-) The Odyssey by Homer

10. (-) Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman

Non-fiction

Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong. PHOTO: MARSHALL CAVENDISH

1. (1) Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong

2. (3) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

3. (4) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho

4. (2) Protocols: An Operating Manual For The Human Body by Andrew Huberman

5. (10) Situated: Finding The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth

6. (-) Vibe: The Secrets Of Strong Connections In A Lonely World by Adam Grant

7. (-) Not Without Us: Perspectives On Disability And Inclusion in Singapore edited by Kuansong Victor Zhuang, Meng Ee Wong and Dan Goodley

8. (-) Journey Across Japan by Chris Broad

9. (8) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (-) China’s Revolutions by Wang Gungwu

Children’s

Funcles by Yashika Mody and Adriena Fong. PHOTO: SIMON & SCHUSTER AUSTRALIA

1. (-) Funcles by Yashika Mody and Adriena Fong

2. (-) Song Of The Yellow Dragon by Low Ying Ping

3. (8) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

4. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

5. (-) Minecraft: Survival Challenges by Mojang AB

6. (-) Journey To The West: Chaos In Heaven by Low Ying Ping

7. (-) The Amazing Sarong by Quek Hong Shin

8. (-) Spy School Blackout by Stuart Gibbs

9. (-) Would You Rather? Capybara by Asha Swami

10. (-) I Can by Ben Lai

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.