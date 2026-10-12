The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Oct 10

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(From left) Rebecca Yarros’ Threshing Day, Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong, and Baby-Sitters on Board! by Raina Telgemeier & Gale Galligan & Ann M. Martin.

Fiction

Rebecca Yarros’ Threshing Day is the latest in her Fourth Wing series. PHOTO: PIATKUS

1. (-) Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros

2. (-) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee

3. (6) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

4. (-) The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy by Douglas Adams

5. (-) Escape Me (Shatter Me: The New Republic #3) by Tahereh Mafi

6. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

7. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

8. (7) Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang

9. (9) How Can My Manager Be So Stupid? by Kazumasa Hayami; translated by Haydn Trowell

10. (-) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

Non-Fiction

Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong. PHOTO: MARSHALL CAVENDISH

1. (1) Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter CL Ong

2. (5) Protocols: An Operating Manual For The Human Body by Andrew Huberman

3. (2) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

4. (4) Lee Hsien Loong And Singapore edited by Gillian Koh, Chua Mui Hoong and Terence Ho

5. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

7. (-) Malayland by Dina Zaman

8. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

9. (-) Murdoku Puzzle Book 1 by Manuel Garand

10. (6) Situated: Finding The People And Places That Bring Out Your Best by Angela Duckworth

Children’s

Baby-Sitters on Board! by Raina Telgemeier & Gale Galligan & Ann M. Martin. PHOTO: RAINA TELGEMEIER & GALE GALLIGAN & ANN M.MARTIN

1. (-) Baby-Sitters On Board! by Ann M. Martin

2. (-) Camp Half-Blood: The WIld Zone by Rick Riordan and Annabelle Oh

3. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

4. (5) The Little Prince: And Letter To A Hostage by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

5. (3) Gruffalo Granny by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler

6. (8) InvestiGators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

7. (-) Pocket Bear by Katherine Applegate

8. (2) Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) Growing Up In Kampong Potong Pasir by Josephine Chia

10. (-) Lighthouse Girl by Dianne Wolfer

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.