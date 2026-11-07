The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Nov 7

Fiction:

Possession by Natalie Wang PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (-) A Court Of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas

2. (-) Possession by Natalie Wang

3. (4) Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros

4. (-) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

5. (2) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

6. (1) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee

7. (-) Like The Sun In Your Hand by O Thiam Chin

8. (3) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

9. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

10. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Non-fiction:

Engaging AI For Learning: From Research Frameworks To Classroom Innovation, edited by Quek Choon Lang and Yap Chin Fang PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC

1. (-) Engaging AI For Learning: From Research Frameworks To Classroom Innovation, edited by Quek Choon Lang and Yap Chin Fang

2. (-) The Magical Stage: Life Of Freedom, Fulfillment, And Influence by Eric Sim and Paul McCaffrey

3. (5) One Day A Cat Came To Me by Bokyeong Sunim; translated by Jinwoo Park

4. (-) The Human-Agent Orchestrator: Leading & Scaling AI-Driven Organisations by Pascal Bornet and Jochen Wirtz

5. (-) The Birthday Book – Ten Year Series: The Singapore Examination, edited by Ryan Kueh, Aaron Maniam and Lim Cherie Tseng

6. (-) The Leader, The Teacher & You: Leadership Through The Third Generation by Lim Siong Guan and Joanne Lim

7. (-) Art Of Joy: The Journey Of Yip Yew Chong by Woon Tai Ho

8. (-) Universities Reinvented: Shaping Legacy And Impact For A New World by Lily Kong

9. (-) Starting Today I Choose To Be Happy by Dancing Snail

10. (-) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

Children’s:

Hammie Saves For A Rainy Day by Genevieve Shee and Marla Lise, illustrated by Malgosia Zajac PHOTO: WS EDUCATION

1. (-) Hammie Saves For A Rainy Day by Genevieve Shee and Marla Lise, illustrated by Malgosia Zajac

2. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Fight Or Flight by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) Sally’s Flare Of Courage: The Little Snake With Eczema by Leon Tan Yuan Rui, Lynette Wee and Mark Koh, illustrated by Uma Bhojraj

4. (-) Standing Up To Stress & Strain by Weili Xu and Salanne Lee, illustrated by Alan Bay

5. (-) Trust Fall by Lynn Painter

6. (7) Bunny Vs Monkey: Day Of The Heroes! by Jamie Smart

7. (-) The Mirror Of Infinite Endings by Stephanie Garber

8. (9) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

9. (-) Sylvanian Families Character Encyclopedia by Macmillan Children’s Books

10. (-) The World May Say This, But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, Landmark Books and World Scientific publishers and bookstores.