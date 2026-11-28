Island Imaginaries: Poems from the Philippines and Singapore edited by Migs Bravo-Dutt, Joel Toledo, Eric Tinsay Valles, Lito Zulueta, and Aaron Lee. PHOTO: PAGESETTERS, WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING, JUICY PARENTING

Fiction

1. (-) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa

2. (-) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino

3. (1) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

4. (-) Island Imaginaries: Poems From The Philippines And Singapore edited by Migs Bravo-Dutt, Joel Toledo, Eric Tinsay Valles, Lito Zulueta and Aaron Lee

5. (-) Fair Play by Louise Hegarty

6. (2) The End Of Everything by M. John Harrison

7. (-) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

8. (-) Foretokens by Sarah Howe

9. (-) Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

10. (-) The Garden Of Evening Mists by Tan Twan Eng

Decoding The Unreasonable Mindset Of Founders Who Build Against All Odds by Navin Suri. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

Non-Fiction

1. (1) Stubborn: Decoding The Unreasonable Mindset Of Founders Who Build Against All Odds by Navin Suri

2. (-) Bank 5.0: The Rise Of The Agentic Bank by Brett King et al.

3. (-) Imagination: A Manifesto by Ruha Benjamin

4. (-) Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H Lim

5. (3) The Magical Stage: Life Of Freedom, Fulfillment, And Influence by Eric Sim, Paul McCaffrey

6. (5) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

7. (-) Seeing The Unseen: Discovering The Poetry In Modern Art by Anne Lee Tzu Pheng

8. (-) Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara

9. (-) Viral Justice: How We Grow The World We Want by Ruha Benjamin

10. (-) Snakes Of Singapore: A Slightly Unhinged Field Guide by Juliette Yu-Ming Lizeray

PHOTO: JUICY PARENTING

Children’s

1. (-) Sunrise On The Reaping by Suzanne Collins

2. (1) Dog Man 15: A Sprinkle In Time by Dav Pilkey

3. (8) The World May Say This, But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay; illustrated by Chloe Chang

4. (-) Dangerous Impulses by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

5. (-) Stepping Into A World Of Wonder by Emily Lim-Leh; illustrated by Tanya and Carmelita Josopandojo

6. (-) The World May Say This, But I Believe That! 2 by Kelly Tay; illustrated by Chloe Chang

7. (-) The Unpronounceables by Balli Kaur Jaswal

8. (-) Mama, I’m Scared!: A Story About Inappropriate Content Online by Michelle Lee and Stella Teo; illustrated by Karlene Stacy Co

9. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Fight Or Flight by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) Dragons In Chinatown (Chinese New Year In Singapore) by Valerie Pereira; illustrated by Kwee Eng Liau

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, Landmark Books and World Scientific publishers and bookstores.