Fiction:

Singaporean writer Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter. PHOTO: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON

1. (9) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

2. (-) The End Of Everything by M. John Harrison

3. (-) Ghost-Eye by Amitav Ghosh

4. (-) Sleep Well, Mommy by Mi-ae Seo; translated by Yewon Jung

5. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

6. (-) The Spaces Between Branches by Low Kian Seh

7. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

8. (10) American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee

9. (-) Goodlord: An Email by Ella Frears

10. (-) What These Things Represent by Toh Hsien Min

Non-fiction:

Stubborn: Decoding The Unreasonable Mindset Of Founders Who Build Against All Odds by Navin Suri. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

1. (-) Stubborn: Decoding The Unreasonable Mindset Of Founders Who Build Against All Odds by Navin Suri

2. (-) Invest In Yourself: 7 Pillars To Turbo-boost And Transform Your Life by Peter C.L. Ong

3. (-) The Magical Stage: Life Of Freedom, Fulfillment, And Influence by Eric Sim and Paul McCaffrey

4. (7) One Day A Cat Came To Me: Timeless Zen Wisdom From A Cat And His Monk by Bokyeong Sunim; translated by Jinwoo Park

5. (8) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

6. (-) The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia And The World’s Most Coveted Microchip by Stephen Witt

7. (-) China’s Revolutions: Securing Future Progress by Wang Gungwu

8. (-) The Law Of The Sublime by Robert Greene

9. (5) Starting Today, I Choose To Be Happy by Dancing Snail; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

10. (-) Supercharge Your T.E.A.M.: Adding The Extra To The Ordinary by John Ng

Children’s:

Anton And The Scammers by Ken Kwek. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (-) Dog Man: A Sprinkle In Time by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Fight Or Flight by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) Anton And The Scammers by Ken Kwek; illustrated by Lolita Chiong

4. (-) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

5. (-) A Conspiracy Of Charming Monsters: Illustrated Tales From Elfhame by Holly Black; illustrated by Solenne Songer

6. (-) Plain Jane And The Mermaid by Vera Brosgol

7. (-) Goodnight Crescent Moon: A Singapore Bedtime Book For Children by Burton Ong; illustrated by Philippa Ong

8. (-) The World May Say This, But I Believe That! by Kelly Tay; illustrated by Chloe Chang

9. (-) InvestiGators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

10. (-) Timmy And Tammy (Set 8) by Ruth Wan-Lau; illustrated by Eliz Ong

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, Landmark Books and World Scientific publishers and bookstores.