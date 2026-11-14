The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Nov 14

Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Fiction:

1. (4) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha

2. (1) A Court Of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas

3. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

4. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

5. (-) Clay|Words by various authors

6. (-) A Family Inconvenience by Kwan Ann Tan

7. (-) The Mystical Mister Kay by Meihan Boey

8. (-) Let’s Give It Up For Gimme Lao! by Sebastian Sim

9. (8) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

10. (6) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee

Infinite Horizons: Seasons In The Sun by Ray Ferguson. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC PUBLISHING

Non-fiction:

1. (-) Infinite Horizons: Seasons In The Sun by Ray Ferguson

2. (-) Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H. Lim

3. (-) Kintsugi: Fostering Innovation In Business Through Creative Integration by Kohki Sakata and Shivaji Das

4. (-) Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy by Peh Shing Huei

5. (9) Starting Today I Choose To Be Happy by Dancing Snail

6. (-) What We Read, And Why, edited by Warren Fernandez

7. (3) One Day A Cat Came To Me by Bokyeong Sunim; translated by Jinwoo Park

8. (-) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

9. (10) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

10. (-) Invest Lah! by Ser Jing Chong and Sudhan s/o Purushothuman

The Intertidal Adventures of Biogirl MJ, written by Kong Man Jing and Raye Ng, founders of YouTube science and nature channel Just Keep Thinking. PHOTO: WORLD SCIENTIFIC EDUCATION

Children’s:

1. (-) The Intertidal Adventures Of Biogirl MJ by Kong Man Jing and Raye Ng; illustrated by Alan Bay

2. (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms: Strategies And Ruses by Pauline Loh; illustrated by Patrick Yee

3. (-) Lost In Singapore by Matthew Cooper; illustrated by Candice Phang

4. (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms: The Brave Brothers by Pauline Loh; illustrated by Patrick Yee

5. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

6. (-) Timmy & Tammy: Guide To Digital Wellness by Ruth Wan-Lau; illustrated by Eliz Ong

7. (-) Journey To The West: Perils On Earth by Low Ying Ping; illustrated by Jia Yi Koo

8. (-) Timmy & Tammy: At Sentosa by Ruth Wan-Lau; illustrated by Eliz Ong

9. (-) The Boy And The Garfish by Heng Li Ching

10. (-) Journey To The West: Enlightenment by Low Ying Ping; illustrated by Jia Yi Koo