The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Nov 14
- The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers for 14 November list the top books in fiction, non-fiction and children’s categories.
- Fiction is led by Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha, while A Court of Splintered Harmony and other local titles remain strong.
- Non-fiction and children’s lists feature Singapore-focused books, including diplomacy, family life, digital wellness and classic retellings, based on bookstore and publisher sales.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (4) Mind The Gap by Ratna Damayanti Taha
2. (1) A Court Of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas
3. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
4. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
5. (-) Clay|Words by various authors
6. (-) A Family Inconvenience by Kwan Ann Tan
7. (-) The Mystical Mister Kay by Meihan Boey
8. (-) Let’s Give It Up For Gimme Lao! by Sebastian Sim
9. (8) Fruit Fly by Josh Silver
10. (6) American Hagwon by Min-Jin Lee
Non-fiction:
1. (-) Infinite Horizons: Seasons In The Sun by Ray Ferguson
2. (-) Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H. Lim
3. (-) Kintsugi: Fostering Innovation In Business Through Creative Integration by Kohki Sakata and Shivaji Das
4. (-) Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy by Peh Shing Huei
5. (9) Starting Today I Choose To Be Happy by Dancing Snail
6. (-) What We Read, And Why, edited by Warren Fernandez
7. (3) One Day A Cat Came To Me by Bokyeong Sunim; translated by Jinwoo Park
8. (-) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
9. (10) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber
10. (-) Invest Lah! by Ser Jing Chong and Sudhan s/o Purushothuman
Children’s:
1. (-) The Intertidal Adventures Of Biogirl MJ by Kong Man Jing and Raye Ng; illustrated by Alan Bay
2. (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms: Strategies And Ruses by Pauline Loh; illustrated by Patrick Yee
3. (-) Lost In Singapore by Matthew Cooper; illustrated by Candice Phang
4. (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms: The Brave Brothers by Pauline Loh; illustrated by Patrick Yee
5. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
6. (-) Timmy & Tammy: Guide To Digital Wellness by Ruth Wan-Lau; illustrated by Eliz Ong
7. (-) Journey To The West: Perils On Earth by Low Ying Ping; illustrated by Jia Yi Koo
8. (-) Timmy & Tammy: At Sentosa by Ruth Wan-Lau; illustrated by Eliz Ong
9. (-) The Boy And The Garfish by Heng Li Ching
10. (-) Journey To The West: Enlightenment by Low Ying Ping; illustrated by Jia Yi Koo
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, Landmark Books and World Scientific publishers and bookstores.