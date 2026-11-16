‘The rich believe the death of billions can be in their interest’: acclaimed author Amitav Ghosh warns

SINGAPORE – Elites’ assumption that their wealth and technology will insulate them from a global apocalyptic event means they have no real incentive to prevent the collapse they see coming, warned Indian-American author Amitav Ghosh in Singapore on Nov 14.

Instead, they might believe their interests are best served by a “cleansing cataclysm”.

There is already evidence of this willingness to speed up the extermination of billions of people, as the powerful make declarations that spread climate change scepticism while fortifying their doomsday bunkers.

“This is the part that cannot be said out loud. That’s what’s hidden in plain sight,” Ghosh, considered a frontrunner for the Nobel Prize in literature, said to a sold-out Victoria Theatre at the Singapore Writers Festival.

In an unflinching look at inequality and power differentials, Ghosh’s address zeroed in on what has become his singular focus: the need to act in the face of the end of the world. The author of the 2016 polemic: The Great Derangement and more than 10 novels was loosely moderated by National University of Singapore literature senior lecturer Tania Roy.

The 70-year-old was one of the prominent names at the 10-day long annual festival comprising 200 events spread out over the Victoria Theatre, The Arts House, the National Gallery Singapore and the Asian Civilisations Museum, on till Nov 22.

His to-the-point lecture lists billionaire tech entrepreneurs like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Google co-founder Larry Page, together with stars including singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Cruise as among those who have invested in doomsday bunkers – already an established industry in the United States and Europe. The more exorbitant of these dystopian facilities are equipped with onsite wind farms, hydroponic food-growing facilities, decontamination rooms and armed guards, and are built to withstand years-long sieges.

While ordinarily, the more sensible would be tempted to treat these survivalist acts as paranoia, Ghosh chose to take the megalomania of the wealthy in earnest: “I take it to be self-evident that when many very powerful and extremely knowledgeable people start heading down the same path, it needs to be asked why they are doing what they are doing.

“Unlike the Cassandras of the past, the ultra-wealthy of today actually have the means to make the future conform to their imagining of it.”

Pointing to how this attitude has also settled more generally in the West, Ghosh said this was because wealthier countries believed the burden of any planetary crisis would fall most severely on the Global South.

Yet this complacency is built on shifting sand. Apart from the delusions of security – for how would billionaires travel to their bunkers in a total breakdown, or secure the loyalties of their employees when money has lost all meaning? – it is the poorer countries and communities who are likely to prove more resilient. “They are unlikely to be greatly affected by the collapse of financial systems or runaway artificial intelligence,” Ghosh noted.

With their intimate knowledge of the land, these “backward” peoples are actually “lifelong preppers and survivalists”, he quipped to some tragicomic laughter from a harrowed audience.

“Such people are the last heirs to those forms of resilience that humans had acquired over millennia of learning to live on this planet.”

Snaking queues for a few minutes with Ghosh formed at the Victoria Theatre. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

Ghosh has been witness to the difficulties of impoverished communities in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and believes that the misplaced sense of invincibility of the West comes from its reliance on quantitative data that erases real-world contexts – a person subsisting below the global poverty line in the United States and South Asa are not the same.

“In the event of a collapse, who would you rather be with: a farmer or a fisherman or some guy who spent his life staring at a computer?”

Later, to a question about how he keeps hope, Ghosh was characteristic in his steely demand that it was a matter of duty – a ready answer to a familiar question that still brought on a hushed quiet. He added that hope and despair were concepts derived from ideas about progress and growth, but motivation should be more intrinsic.

The New York-based, Calcutta-born author who speaks Bengali also re-characterised Bengali as an international language, spoken, loudly, among the working class in many Western cities. It can make for levity.

On taxi drivers blithely sharing their private lives on phone calls on the job, not yet entertaining the possibility that they might be understood, Ghosh said: “This shift from a language of intimacy to an international language hasn’t occured in their minds yet.”

The sense of impending doom among the youth in the West, he believed, was inextricably tied up with the West losing its geopolitical centrality, and is a pessimism he does not detect in countries in Asia and Africa.

Notwithstanding this psychological gap, he will not normalise or desensitise his readers to the death of billions. He refuses to end his novels with an apocalypse, even if readers craving drama are left with a sense of bathos.

“If you write fiction, after a while you begin to see the things you imagine actually often happen. That has happened to me many times,” Ghosh said. To not end his stories in a genocidal disaster, he said, is a “very basic sort of ethical commitment”.