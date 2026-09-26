Theatre review
The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues offers a chilling autopsy of a teaching career
- The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues explores the silence and repression in the education system through a principal's and student's muted perspectives after a tragic suicide.
- The play uses an omnipresent chorus to express unspoken thoughts, highlighting the violence of bureaucratic language and the inability to address gender issues openly.
- Director Edith Podesta's sober approach offers a formal, experimental critique of systemic failures in education, challenging audience expectations with a chilling climax revealing the educator's hidden emotions.
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Wild Rice
The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan
Sept 25, 7.30pm
From as early as Haresh Sharma’s Those Who Can’t, Teach (1990), Singapore theatre has found the school environment unusually rich soil for drama. The school-system play, which unfolds in a setting that engulfs the lives of students and their teachers, has become a staple on stage.