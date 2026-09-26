The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues offers a chilling autopsy of a teaching career

Wild Rice's The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues, which stars Suhaili Safari and Janice Koh (both foreground, from left), is written by playwright Michelle Tan and directed by Edith Podesta.

Wild Rice

The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan

Sept 25, 7.30pm

From as early as Haresh Sharma’s Those Who Can’t, Teach (1990), Singapore theatre has found the school environment unusually rich soil for drama. The school-system play, which unfolds in a setting that engulfs the lives of students and their teachers, has become a staple on stage.