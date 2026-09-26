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Theatre review

The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues offers a chilling autopsy of a teaching career

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Wild Rice’s The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues, which stars Suhaili Safari and Janice Koh (both foreground, from left), is written by playwright Michelle Tan and directed by Edith Podesta.

Wild Rice's The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues, which stars Suhaili Safari and Janice Koh (both foreground, from left), is written by playwright Michelle Tan and directed by Edith Podesta.

PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN

Shawn Hoo

  • The Radicalisation Of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues explores the silence and repression in the education system through a principal's and student's muted perspectives after a tragic suicide.
  • The play uses an omnipresent chorus to express unspoken thoughts, highlighting the violence of bureaucratic language and the inability to address gender issues openly.
  • Director Edith Podesta's sober approach offers a formal, experimental critique of systemic failures in education, challenging audience expectations with a chilling climax revealing the educator's hidden emotions.

AI generated

Wild Rice
The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan
Sept 25, 7.30pm

From as early as Haresh Sharma’s Those Who Can’t, Teach (1990), Singapore theatre has found the school environment unusually rich soil for drama. The school-system play, which unfolds in a setting that engulfs the lives of students and their teachers, has become a staple on stage.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.