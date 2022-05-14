The pioneer civil servants dubbed the 'Eight Immortals' of Lee Kuan Yew

Founding partners of The Nutgraf (front row, from left) Sue-Ann Chia, Peh Shing Huei, Aaron Low, and the team of (back row, from left) Derek Wong, Samantha Boh, Justin Kor and Jacqueline Woo, with their book The Last Fools - The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
SINGAPORE - A lot has been written about the politicians who led Singapore from third world to first. Lesser known, however, are the civil servants who turned this vision into a reality - building Changi Airport, Singapore Airlines and the sea port, as well as world-class housing, healthcare, security and financial systems.

A new book, The Last Fools - The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew, shines a light on eight pioneer civil servants who were instrumental in the nation's development, but are fading from public memory: George Bogaars, Andrew Chew, Hon Sui Sen, Howe Yoon Chong, Lee Ek Tieng, Ngiam Tong Dow, J. Y. Pillay and Sim Kee Boon.

