Jemimah Wei (right), with moderator Meihan Boey, speaking at a dialogue as part of the Singapore Writers Festival’s salon series.

SINGAPORE – After revealing that she used therapy sessions to workshop her characters’ psychology in the United States, The Original Daughter (2025) author Jemimah Wei confided more of her intensive process at a Singapore Writers Festival session on Nov 19.

It is now common knowledge that her best-selling debut, which still regularly places in The Straits Times bestsellers list a year after publication, took 10 years of arduous, heartbreaking work – “My husband has seen me lying on the kitchen floor.”

But it was not all a reflexive struggle with craft. The Singaporean told a n awed, mostly female crowd at Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa in New Bahru that she knocked on strangers’ doors to view the interior of Bedok flats, asked to hang out with her friends’ kids to understand the psyche of teenagers and even visited New Zealand to survey passers-by about life after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, drilling down into the nitty-gritty of insurance.

The two-hour sold-out dialogue, moderated by Singapore author Meihan Boey, was part of the festival’s salon series, where festivalgoers pay an extra sum to hear their favourite authors discuss craft over food and drinks.

The Original Daughter has earned positive reviews in ST as well as global publications, and was the subject of a book auction that finally ended with a hammer price of over US$500,000 (S$650,000).

Singaporean writer Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter. PHOTO: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON

Its heartfelt tracing of the love and jealousies of two-half sisters growing up in a one-bedroom Bedok flat, with one eventually breaking out into Hollywood stardom through YouTube fame, has made the 34-year-old author a darling of the scene.

Wei, who grew up working class, says her YouTube conceit, which now serves as a time capsule, fit neatly into her desire to tackle the limitations of family.

“I had to think about the realistic ways in which somebody that grew up in this situation would be able to jump a social class. There was this sense that the internet was this new frontier of opportunity,” she says.

“You no longer had to be born into a certain pedigree or have your parents’ network. You just had to have a personality and an opinion. I thought it would be interesting for the girls to recognise it and be first movers in that.”

The two-hour sold-out dialogue was part of the festival’s salon series, where festivalgoers pay an extra sum to hear their favourite authors discuss craft over food and drinks. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

She also suggests that the sisters’ mother, Su Yang, could also be thought of as a pioneer – of gentle parenting. While some readers are quick to pin on her the source of the sisters’ academic stress, Wei says she made sure to write the mother as an imaginative figure interested in creating a magical childhood for her kids.

Boey cites a moment when Su Yang leaves elder sister Genevieve a handwritten note to meet her at McDonald’s at 2am outside the claustrophobia of their flat.

This was personal to Wei, who says: “When I was a kid, I had McDonald’s once a year for my birthday. I spent all year thinking, ‘Do I want hotcakes or a Big Breakfast this year?’”

While writing, Wei kept a bevy of notebooks – not only for each character, but also for plot possibilities.

They are a documentation of how the final work has radically shifted. In the original, the half siblings were a sister-brother duo. Deciding against exploring that dynamic, she conflated the brother with the sister’s best girl friend instead, which was all the better to investigate her central concern of female friendships.

Another notebook that she uses to track her writing progress has proven particularly important for a project of such long gestation. “Sometimes, I can trick myself into thinking that I did nothing. But when I look at my log book, I know that’s not true. I made three major revisions, two major decisions on what this character could do and killed off another character.”

The best book endings, she says, leave the door a little open and invite readers to co-create. Here, she admits taking a leaf from Christopher Nolan’s film Inception (2010), with its famous closing shot of the spinning totem, and how it sparked endless debate.

That said, she has long been impatient to draw the curtains on the lives of her characters. “I felt like one of those people whose due date is here and the baby’s not coming out. I love the characters, but towards the end, it was, ‘Get out of me’. You know it’s done when you can’t even look at it any more .”