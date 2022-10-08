The ophthalmologist with an eye for artist Cheong Soo Pieng

SINGAPORE – Dr Lee Hung Ming is likely the only ophthalmologist in the world who specialises in collecting the artworks of pioneer artist Cheong Soo Pieng.

He is also one of the fastest – his collection of more than 30 works was acquired in about two years, from the start of 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prominent eye surgeon, 58, says: “It was during the pandemic that I had more time and energy to revisit my passion.”

To build his collection, he acquired works from auction houses including Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Larasati Auctioneers. He consulted gallerist Ho Sou Ping of artcommune gallery, whose network of art collectors includes many fans of Cheong.

But, as Dr Lee found out, even the offer of a good price was sometimes not enough to persuade these collectors to part with their paintings.

“There were a lot of rejections. Genuine collectors are not going to sell,” he says. But he persisted, as he maintains: “A collection needs to have breadth and depth to tell a story. A complete story.”

For now, he has set out to collect as many works as he can that show the evolution of Cheong’s artistry, after hours of research on the artist.

One of his acquisitions is a painting called Mother And Child, dated 1952. It is painted in a manner often referred to as the Nanyang style – a fusion of Eastern and Western styles with the evident influence of artists like Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse.

This painting bears the hallmarks of that style, including nativistic themes and bold colours and brushwork.

Dr Lee notes that 1952 was an important year because it was then that Cheong, as well as fellow pioneer artists Liu Kang, Chen Wen Hsi and Chen Chong Swee, travelled to Bali, which had a big influence on the Nanyang style of painting.

He adds that Cheong’s style continued to evolve afterwards. In his collection is an oil painting called The Harbour Kelong, dated 1961, which marks the year of another seminal trip Cheong took. This time, it was to Europe, where he encountered the works of a different genre, including those of the Chinese-French abstract artist Zao Wou-Ki.