The Opera People tackle power and sex in Benjamin Britten’s The Rape Of Lucretia

SINGAPORE – The Opera People is mounting its most ambitious production yet: the Singapore premiere of The Rape Of Lucretia (1946). The tragedy may not be one of Benjamin Britten’s well-loved operas, but the organisers believe its themes of violence, power and morality will resonate with audiences today.

The story is set in ancient Rome and revolves around Lucretia, a chaste noblewoman whose husband is away at an army camp. At the camp, he and other men discuss their wives, who have all, except Lucretia, proven unfaithful.