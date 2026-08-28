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The Odyssey scholar Emily Wilson, a critic of the movie adaptation, is redoing her translation

Emily Wilson’s original interpretation of The Odyssey became a bestseller after its 2017 release.

Less than a decade after becoming the first woman to translate The Odyssey into English, Emily Wilson, the Homeric decoder who started an uproar in July when she panned Christopher Nolan’s movie adaptation, is retranslating the ancient Greek poem from scratch.

Her original interpretation became a bestseller after it was released in 2017 by W.W. Norton & Company , presenting The Odyssey through what scholars said was a modern lens while remaining faithful to the poem written roughly 2,800 years ago.