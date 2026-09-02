The mysterious and lonely final decade of Yayoi Kusama’s life

One of Yayoi Kusama’s signature pumpkin sculptures, at the Matsumoto City Museum of Art in Japan on Nov 12, 2024.

TOKYO – The last years of Yayoi Kusama’s life were some of her most profitable.

Before her death in August at 97, she had become one of the most coveted artists of our time. One of her abstract paintings sold at auction for US$10.5 million (S$13.3 million) in 2022. And under a 2023 partnership deal with Louis Vuitton, the Japanese artist’s designs graced a purse that cost more than US$150,000 and a US$50,000 surfboard. An unsettling robot version of the artist even appeared in storefront advertisements with the luxury brand.