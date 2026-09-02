The mysterious and lonely final decade of Yayoi Kusama’s life
Zachary Small
- Yayoi Kusama's final decade was her most commercially successful, with record auction sales and a high-profile Louis Vuitton collaboration.
- Though mostly bedridden by 2019, she continued creating art with assistants, overseeing production while retreating from public life.
- Her mental health struggles and private funeral highlight the complex, elusive nature of her late years and artistic legacy.
AI generated
TOKYO – The last years of Yayoi Kusama’s life were some of her most profitable.
Before her death in August at 97, she had become one of the most coveted artists of our time. One of her abstract paintings sold at auction for US$10.5 million (S$13.3 million) in 2022. And under a 2023 partnership deal with Louis Vuitton, the Japanese artist’s designs graced a purse that cost more than US$150,000 and a US$50,000 surfboard. An unsettling robot version of the artist even appeared in storefront advertisements with the luxury brand.