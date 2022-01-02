The Moth By Meira Chand

This year I will listen to music again, she thought. Pachelbel. Bach. Enya. This year. For months that inner voice had echoed this promise within her. Now the new year was here, and still the courage to take this step forward defeated her. It was already nearly three years since Krishna had passed, and through that time of grieving the beauty of music was too painful to hear. As Deena pulled up the window blinds, the morning sun streamed into her face.

The moth was caught between the glass panes of the window and the sliding mosquito screens. It was a large brown moth, with a sturdy segmented body and a patterned wingspan of some inches. Pinioned between glass and netted frames, the insect watched her from the dark beads of its eyes, antennae and legs crushed up against the glass. It must have flown in from somewhere the night before.