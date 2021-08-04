The Life List: 5 arts events to check out for National Day

SINGAPORE - With the return to phase two (heightened alert), most arts programming has retreated into the digital realm. There are very limited live performances and museums remain open, if capped at 20 per cent capacity.

The Straits Times rounds up some of the programmes on offer.

Very Small Exhibition

Here is a chance to catch one of Singapore's most elusive art collectives, Very Small Exhibition, aka Lee Wei Lieh.

The 43-year-old has attracted a niche following on Instagram for his guerrilla art installations, in which he creates colourful lightscapes around Singapore for very brief periods of time.

This collaboration came about because Singapore Sports Hub's security caught Lee "testing" his vinyls. But Sports Hub's team extended an invitation to make the work "legal". Lee says: "For this particular exhibition, besides knowing that I would not have to prepare for the possibility of being stopped by any authorities, I do not think there are many differences.

"Singapore Sports Hub has been very respectful towards my artistic vision and execution of the installation. I am actually quite happy that more people can get to enjoy the installation, as it will be up for a few days this time round, instead of the usual few hours."

See the colourful lights at three locations: the Water Sports Centre, one of the slopes leading up to the Water Sports Centre and one side of the stairs leading to Stadium Roar.

Where: Singapore Sports Hub

When: Aug 7, 9pm, to Aug 9, 11.59pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Very Small Exhibition's Instagram page

Relief-printing Class: Our Food Story



PHOTOS: STPI – CREATIVE WORKSHOP & GALLERY, SINGAPORE



What is more Singaporean than food? Celebrate National Day by creating a little accordion book of Singapore's favourite foods at STPI's relief-printing classes. During the two-hour class, participants will learn the skill of relief printing as well as how to bind prints into a little booklet.

STPI's printing workshops are great fun, with hands-on experiences and a chance to learn a new skill. This one is suitable for participants aged six and older, so it is a good option for parents looking for a crafty workshop for children.

Where: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

When: Aug 6, 15 and 22, various times

Admission: $56.08

Info: Book at STPI x The Corner Shop's website

The 1819 Suite



PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB



This small orchestra piece by Singaporean composer Jonathan Shin was a bicentennial year production by the Re:Sound Collective.

The collective has teamed up with Chamber Music And Arts Singapore to create an informative storyboard about the work, aimed at students and classical music fans.

Filled with evocative artwork as well as historical tidbits and explanatory soundbites about the piece, the storyboard also offers recordings of the performance.

The multimedia piece is hosted on Chamber Music's The Glasshouse website, which offers paid content created by Singaporean musicians and artists. The website is a good resource for parents looking to introduce their kids to classical music as it is packed with content created with the help of art therapists.

The site is offering a National Day discount of 20 per cent off the first month of subscription with the code "NationalDay20".

Where: Go to The Glasshouse's website

When: Aug 8 to Sept 19

Admission: Free

Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap



PHOTO: JON CANCIO



Chase away the pandemic blues with How Drama's madcap sketch comedy hit which returns for a short live run this month. The hardworking ensemble will tear through 31 plays in one hour and the audience gets to decide the order of the sketches. The script has been updated with lampoons of SingapoRediscovers vouchers and the new National Day song.

Only 50 seats are available for each show and no pre-event testing is required.

Where: Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Aug 13 to 15, various times

Admission: $35 from How Drama's website

Musical Friendship



PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA



Tune in to a pre-recorded digital concert that crosses geographical boundaries with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. This concert also commemorates Singapore's National Day.

Featuring a 20-piece orchestra conducted by Brett Kelly in Australia and Joshua Tan in Singapore, the programme includes Lumen Prime Aurore, a recently commissioned work from Australian composer Mary Finsterer. The orchestra will also play the Allegro Spiritoso from J.C. Bach's joyous Symphony For Double Orchestra In E-flat Major, Op. 18, No. 1.

Where: Singapore Symphony Orchestra's Facebook page, or on their YouTube Channel

When: Aug 6, 7pm