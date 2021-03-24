The day the theatres in Singapore closed due to Covid-19

Almost a year to this day, theatres and entertainment venues in Singapore were forced to shutter to stop the spread of the coronavirus. One year on, The Straits Times arts team takes a look back at what happened on March 26, 2020, and how the impact on Singapore's arts scene has unfurled since.

Singapore's theatres closed a year ago. Where is the arts scene now?



Kuo Jian Hong, artistic director of The Theatre Practice at Waterloo street on March 5, 2021. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



On this day a year ago, The Theatre Practice was busy preparing for the opening of its promenade theatre piece Four Horse Road. But the spectre of Covid-19 was already looming.

Artistic director Kuo Jian Hong, 54, recalls: "We were racing to be one step ahead."

One year on: 'We might go back to normal, but we won't be the same'



NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore’s sign on Block 43 being taken down. PHOTO: NTU CCA SINGAPORE



Four arts practitioners look back on the day of the theatre closures on March 26 last year, and where this anniversary finds them.

The art of getting through a pandemic: 10 works from a Covid-19 year



The Silence Of A Falling Tree staged as part of the Singapore International Festival Of Arts v2.020. PHOTO: THE ARTS HOUSE LIMITED



Though Covid-19 closures devastated Singapore's arts scene, they did not stop the creation of new work. The Straits Times' reviewers take a look back at 10 productions, concerts and exhibitions between March 26 last year and this year that got them through the pandemic year.

