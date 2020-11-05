The art of walking

What do artists think about when they think about walking? Many things, as it turns out.

Putting one foot in front of the other can be a preamble to productivity, an escape from it, a process of discovery - or something else entirely.

The Western world abounds with excursions into the idea of walking - from Charles Baudelaire and Walter Benjamin's ideas of the "flaneur" to more recent meditations by writers such as Rebecca Solnit and Robert Macfarlane.

In 1988, performance artists Marina Abramovic and Ulay famously staged The Lovers, an epic walk where they trekked from opposite ends of the Great Wall of China to meet in the middle - and break up with each other.

But what about the Singapore walker?

The Straits Times speaks to local arts practitioners such as pioneering performance artist Amanda Heng and insatiable ambulist Heman Chong, for whom walking plays a vital role.

Some of them speak of the meditative aspect of walking and the way it invites serendipitous encounters.

Theatremaker Tan Shou Chen, 38, says walking can lead to creative breakthroughs.

A few months ago, he was strolling beneath the raintrees in Pasir Ris Park when he came upon the idea for A Bird Calls You To Moscow, an audio drama brought to fruition in collaboration with playwright Joel Tan.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to the second of three episodes while walking in "a park where the trees are old".

The segment is about a woman reaching out to her emotionally distant lover, thinking about the past and trying to figure out how she got to her present situation.

"Walking is pretty much about stopping gravity," Tan Shou Chen says. "We are constantly in a state of falling whenever we are walking. The moment we stop moving, time stops for us - that's death.

"I see this episode as something important to walk to. She (the woman in the drama) is also searching for answers, for a path."

• Listen to A Bird Calls You To Moscow at str.sg/JuuD